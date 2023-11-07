Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir Q3: Be Careful When Investors Are Greedy (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 07, 2023 4:15 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Palantir's Q3 earnings beat expectations, leading to a 20% increase in the company's share price.
  • The company's commercial segment is experiencing strong growth, outpacing the government sector.
  • Palantir achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and raised its top-line guidance.
  • The firm's free cash flow margin expanded to 25% in the third quarter.
  • Shares are now too expensive, trading 65% above the 1-year average P/S ratio. Investors may be overreacting to Palantir's guidance raise.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) submitted a better than expected earnings card for Q3 last week that led to a more than 20% jump in the software company’s share price. Palantir saw its fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and a

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (1)

ndardick
ndardick
Today, 4:33 PM
Agree 100%. Now too expensive with limited upside potential.
