Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 3:48 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.74K Followers

Talos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sergio Maiworm - SVP & CFO

Timothy Duncan - Founder, President, CEO & Director

Robin Fielder - EVP, Low Carbon Strategy & Chief Sustainability Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nathaniel Pendleton - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Michael Scialla - Stephens Inc.

Subhasish Chandra - The Benchmark Company

Jeffrey Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Talos Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would like now to turn the conference over to Sergio Maiworm, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.

Sergio Maiworm

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Tim Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Robin Fielder, Executive Vice President, Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that our remarks will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in yesterday's press release and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. During this call, we may present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in yesterday's press release filed with the SEC and available on our website.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Duncan

Thank you, Sergio, and welcome, everyone, to our call. We appreciate you listening in. I plan to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TALO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TALO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.