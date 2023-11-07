UTEN: Fade The Relief Rally In 10-Year Treasuries

Douglas Rissing

Ten-year Treasury bonds have finally caught a bid over the last week, triggered by the US Treasury's decision to pull back slightly on overall debt issuance (vs consensus expectations). Most importantly for the long end, the Treasury seems content to keep shorter maturity bill supply elevated – against its advisory committee's (TBAC) 20% T-bill target (as a percentage of the outstanding debt) amid rising term premia and deficit concerns.

Yet, the case for a bear steepening (i.e., long-term Treasury yields accelerating higher vs short-term rates) remains intact, with the demand side (Fed adding supply via 'quantitative tightening') and supply side headwinds (growing deficit and debt projections) unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. The market has also been rather optimistic in pricing rate cuts ahead of the Fed's 'dot plot' (i.e., the Fed's official interest rate projection) next year, which may add pressure across the Treasury complex if the economy instead holds up. Either way, ETFs targeting the ten-year, generally regarded as the risk-free rate, such as the low-cost US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN), don't offer the best risk/reward here.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview – Gain Exposure to the 'On-The Run' Ten-Year Bond

The US Treasury 10-Year Note ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the ICE BofA Current 10-Year US Treasury Index, a periodically rebalanced one-security index comprising the 'on-the-run' (i.e., the most recently auctioned) ten-year US Treasury note. The ETF manages ~$110m of assets and charges a 0.15% expense ratio, in line with passive ETFs targeting a comparable section of the yield curve like the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) (0.15%) and the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) (0.15%).

US Treasury 10-Year Note ETF

Unlike most other long-duration Treasury funds, UTEN only holds one 'on-the-run' holding (a 3.875% coupon due August 2033) and keeps the remaining ~1% in cash. This singular approach has come at the expense of yield - per its latest factsheet, the fund currently offers a 30-day SEC yield of 4.3%, below the longer duration TLH (30-day SEC yield of 4.9%) and shorter duration IEF (30-day SEC yield of 4.6%).

US Treasury 10-Year Note ETF

In line with other long-duration Treasury bond funds, UTEN has underperformed this year at -5.4% in NAV terms (-5.3% in market price terms). Zooming out, the fund's return profile hasn't been great either, at -3.4% and -12.9% in NAV terms over the last year and since its August 2022 inception, respectively. These performance figures are largely in line with expectations, though, given the higher duration TLH has seen a steeper 6.2% drawdown, while IEF has returned -2.5% over the last year.

US Treasury 10-Year Note ETF

Still Too Much Optimism Embedded in Rate Expectations

The Treasury yield curve is currently inverted, which means investors today are paying (vs. getting paid) extra for owning higher-risk Treasuries (i.e., negative carry).

Federal Reserve

The ideal scenario for ten-year Treasury investors is that policy rates decline relative to their bond yields. Yet, this scenario hinges on a more dovish Fed relative to rate expectations, which seems unlikely given the market expectations are already very dovish. In contrast with the market, the Fed is still penciling in one more 25bps hike before we reach peak rates, while rate cuts aren't expected to begin until Q4 next year (vs market expectations for ~100bps of cuts in 2024). Beyond next year, the Fed's conservative projections for policy rates further diverge from dovish market expectations as well. This gap between policymakers and the market suggests that the more likely rate of change is to the downside, skewing the ten-year risk/reward in the wrong direction, in my view.

Charlie Bilello

Treasury Supply Woes Not Over Yet

As I outlined in my prior coverage of long-end ETFs (see here and here), the pace of Treasury issuance is the key data point to monitor, given the elevated COVID-era deficit path. The key difference to 2020/2021 is that funding costs now come at a far heftier +5%, further weakening the long-term US fiscal position at a time when foreign demand is waning and 'quantitative tightening' is in full swing. Assuming Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections hold true and annual deficits continue to run in the high-single-digits (as a percentage of GDP), expect a widening supply/demand mismatch for Treasuries in the years to come. Increased interest expenses will also kick in very soon, given the Treasury's preference for +5% T-bill supply (less than 1-year maturities), which will only exacerbate fiscal concerns (see Fitch's recent downgrade).

CBO

For now, longer duration bonds have been spared by the Treasury running bill issuance well above TBAC's 15-20% recommended range. As long as bill demand remains well-supported, expect much of the issuance to remain focused here, keeping a lid on term premiums. These concerns won't go away, though, and when the Treasury inevitably starts tapping into the lower-yielding long end, normalizing term premiums would easily get the ten-year into the 6-7% range (assuming a base case ~100bps). Current Treasury guidance calls for ten and thirty-year auction size increases through April 2024, so higher ten-year yields could come sooner than many expect.

Fade the Relief Rally in Ten-Year Treasuries

The surprisingly large rally in long-duration Treasury bonds was more indicative of positioning than a change in fundamentals, in my view. While the US Treasury's Q4 refunding was better than expectations, issuance is still running near pandemic levels and, most importantly, has been focused on the front end. There's plenty of demand for T-bill supply at +5% yields, and the Treasury has been happy to oblige, running issuance well above the TBAC's 20% bill recommendation (as a percentage of outstanding debt). Eventually, though, issuance will need to move out to the long end, and this risks' un-inverting' the yield curve at the expense of long-duration Treasury bondholders.

The size of the term premia to be tacked on is anyone's guess, though history suggests an extra 100bps (implying 6-7% yields at the long end) wouldn't be out of the ordinary at all. Adding extra risk to owning duration here is the market pricing in an optimistic rate cut path next year, as well as a potentially wider supply/demand mismatch as interest expenses take up a higher share of government spending. Pending a normalized yield curve, ten-year funds like UTEN aren't all that risk-free, in my view; I would stick to higher-yielding T-bills for now.