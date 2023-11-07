Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UTEN: Fade The Relief Rally In 10-Year Treasuries

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Longer duration Treasury bonds have rallied strongly.
  • But I question the sustainability of the rally.
  • The risk/reward still isn't ideal at the longer end of the Treasury curve.
United States Treasury Department

Douglas Rissing

Ten-year Treasury bonds have finally caught a bid over the last week, triggered by the US Treasury's decision to pull back slightly on overall debt issuance (vs consensus expectations). Most importantly for the long end, the Treasury seems content to keep shorter maturity bill

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.4K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 4:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (794)
i've been using this upswing to move some long duration to short duration or even ultra short duration - cash
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UTEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UTEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UTEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.