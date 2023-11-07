Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 3:58 PM ETItaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.74K Followers

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Renato Lulia - Head of IR & Market Intelligence

Milton Filho - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Renato Meloni - Autonomous

Rafael Frade - Citibank

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Eduardo Rosman - BTG

Daniel Vaz - Credit Suisse

Gustavo Schroden - Bradesco

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley

Nicolas Riva - Bank of America

Carlos Gomez - HSBC

Henrique Navarro - Santander

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Renato Lulia

Hello and good morning, everyone, my name is Renato Lulia, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence at Itaú Unibanco. Thank you very much for participating in our conference to discuss our earnings for the third quarter of 2023, which as always, we are broadcasting directly from our office at Faria Lima.

Today's event, as usual, will be divided into two parts. In the first part, Milton will go through our performance and our earnings for the third quarter of 2023. Right after that, there will be a Q&A session during which analysts and investors can interact directly with us.

I'd also like to give you some instructions on how to get the most out of today's meeting. For those who are accessing our website, there are three audio options on screen, the entire content in Portuguese, the entire content in English and the original audio. The first two options there is simultaneous translation. To select your option, just click on the flag in the top left corner of your screen. Your questions can also be sent via WhatsApp. To do this, just click on the button on the screen for those who are watching on the website or send a message to 11-97-825-5707. Our presentation today is available for download on the website screen, as well as on our IR website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ITUB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ITUB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.