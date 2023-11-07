Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 4:03 PM ETAlbany International Corp. (AIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.74K Followers

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Hobbs - Director of Investor Relations

Gunnar Kleveland - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Starr - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Osterland - Truist Securities

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

Jack Ayers - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Albany International Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. John Hobbs, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

John Hobbs

Well, thank you, Norma, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Albany International's third quarter 2023 conference call. As a reminder, for those of you listening on the call, please refer to our press release issued yesterday afternoon detailing our quarterly financial results. Contained in the text of the release is a notice regarding our forward-looking statements and the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures and their associated reconciliation to GAAP.

For the purposes of this conference call, those same statements apply to our verbal remarks this morning. Today, we will make statements that are forward-looking that contain a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to both our earnings release of November 6, 2023, as well as our SEC filings including our 10-Q.

Now I'll turn the call over to Gunnar Kleveland, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide opening remarks. Gunnar?

Gunnar

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.