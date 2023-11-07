Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Owl BDC: Still A Bargain Despite Its Remarkable Outperformance

JR Research
Summary

  • Blue Owl BDC has benefited from the surge in interest rates, leading to OBDC's relative outperformance against the S&P 500.
  • Despite potential uncertainties in the financial health of its portfolio companies, OBDC has outperformed its peers and offers an attractive forward dividend yield.
  • Traditional banks are facing structural issues, while BDCs like Blue Owl are seeing increased interest and have a more favorable regulatory environment.
  • I assessed that the market has baked in higher execution risks as its NII per share growth cadence slows as the Fed closes in on its peak rates.
  • As such, OBDC remains a bargain, as it continues to benefit from the direct lending tailwinds. It looks ready to recover further toward its all-time highs.
Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is a leading externally-managed business development company or BDC, focusing on middle-market companies. Like its leading peers, Blue Owl BDC has benefited significantly from the surge in interest rates, given the structure of its direct lending portfolio. As such, while

JR Research
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

