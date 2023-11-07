Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Imperial Brands: Expected Profit Growth Bodes Well For Dividends

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Imperial Brands has had a sluggish year in the stock market so far, but this has only served to make it more attractive in terms of market multiples.
  • Its reported revenues and earnings are likely to see an uptick in its full year FY23 results due next week. This bodes well for both its stock price and dividends.
  • Over the longer term much depends on how far it's able to grow its smoking alternatives' business. But for the medium term, it looks like a good buy anyway.

Award Night After Party - 12th Zurich Film Festival

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

It hasn't been a good year for tobacco stocks. Four of the five biggest stocks in the category by market capitalisation trading on US markets have seen a price decline year-to-date [YTD]. The fifth biggest of these and the

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
988 Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IMBBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

suchenwi profile picture
suchenwi
Today, 5:32 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.17K)
For me, Imperial Brands is still a Hold, wait and see.. I bought it for diversification in tobacco shares next to $BTI and $MO, who fared better.
Also, as a cigarillo smoker, I noticed that some I bought were made by $IMBBF, so I had a personal relation, so to speak...
The whole tobacco sector doesn't have much life expectancy, but neither do I at 67 :) Time will tell.
chrave1956 profile picture
chrave1956
Today, 5:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (995)
Exiting Russia makes no financial sense.
The move proves corporations are working with globalists who support Ukraine…classical
definition of Facism.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IMBBF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMBBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMBBY
--
IMBBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.