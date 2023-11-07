Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eisai Co Ltd (ESALF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 4:25 PM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALF), ESAIY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.74K Followers

Eisai Co Ltd (OTCPK:ESALF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Haruo Naito - CEO

Lynn Kramer - VP & Chief Clinical Officer, Alzheimer's Disease and Brain Health

Yasunobu Kai - Former Senior Group Officer

Akiko Nakahama - VP and Chief Portfolio Officer

Masatomi Akana - IR Officer

Satoru Yasuda - Former VP & Head, Regional Cooperation

Conference Call Participants

Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Crédit Suisse

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Miki Sogi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Hidemaru Yamaguch - Citigroup

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you very much for participating in earnings announcement session for Q2 Fiscal 2023 by Eisai Company Limited. Presentation is held in hybrid format, including in-person attendance and virtual attendance. Those of you who are attending in person, please make sure that you have the handout materials, including the slide presentation, flash report. And those of you who are participating online, please continue to watch the presentation.

Let me introduce the presenter, Representative Corporate Officer and CEO, Mr. Haruo Naito. Mr. Naito, the floor is yours.

Haruo Naito

Let me begin our presentation on the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year, 2023. First, let me review the consolidated statement of income. As you can see in the subtitle, we achieved increase in revenue and operating profit through steady growth of LENVIMA and Dayvigo. And also costs were controlled within so-called financial discipline. That means to say, costs were controlled within the growth of the gross profit.

So, operating profit was increased by about 6 fold when compared to the level recorded last year. This was the characteristics of the first half results. If you look at top line, these numbers include growth of global products and onetime revenues and impacts

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ESALF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESALF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.