Matteo Colombo

Introduction

It's time to talk about a stock I started covering in September, when I wrote an article titled "A Total Return Superstar: Vertex Pharmaceuticals."

Since then, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock has risen by more than 7%, fueled by fantastic financial numbers.

This article is about the just-released quarterly numbers, which confirm strength across the board. The company has a promising pipeline, efficient demand management, new growth markets, and strong guidance. Even after its stellar long-term performance, the risk/reward still looks good.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, on November 1, Seeking Alpha reported that Goldman Sachs had put the stock on its conviction list of attractive investments.

The brokerage has compiled a list of 25 fundamentally differentiated "buy" ideas across the market.

This is the reason it has given for a long position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals:

An undervalued pipeline and a dominant franchise.

I couldn't agree more, and uncover the details in this article!

A Great Third Quarter

Vertex is up 517% over the past ten years. That's a lot, and a performance like this warrants additional caution. After all, I believe chasing a hot stock can be very dangerous.

Since my prior article, the stock has added almost 10%, which is a remarkable performance fueled by strong earnings (and expected growth).

For starters, the company reported a strong third quarter, with a 6% growth in global product revenue compared to the previous year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Notably, U.S. revenue grew by 7% year-over-year, driven by the FDA approval of TRIKAFTA in patients ages 2 to 5.

Outside the U.S., revenue also increased by 6% year-over-year due to the strong uptake of TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and label extensions in younger age groups.

One of the biggest issues in healthcare - on top of elevated rates - is inventory management.

During Q3, Vertex observed inventory drawdowns in certain international markets, contrasting with the inventory increases experienced in the first half of the year.

Despite this, the year-to-date revenue of $7.35 billion represents an impressive 11% growth over the comparable prior year period, including a 150 basis point headwind from changes in foreign currency.

Having that said, operating costs accelerated as well, which caused the bottom line to underperform a bit, as non-GAAP earnings per share for 3Q23 were $4.08, representing a 2% growth rate compared to $4.01 in the prior year quarter.

Speaking of costs, in 3Q23, combined non-GAAP R&D, acquired IPR&D, and SG&A expenses amounted to $993 million, compared to $758 million in 3Q22.

This increase was expected and driven by continued investment in research and the pipeline.

Major areas of investment included clinical studies for VX-548 in acute pain, the vanzacaftor triple in CF (cystic fibrosis), and type 1 diabetes, along with the build-out of capabilities for their expanding pipeline.

Nonetheless, given the company's strong year-to-date results and consistent execution, Vertex increased its 2023 revenue guidance.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

They now expect CF net product revenue of approximately $9.85 billion, up from the previous range of $9.7 to $9.8 billion.

This guidance accounts for an expected approximate 150 basis point headwind from changes in foreign currency.

Unfortunately, analysts expected $9.87 billion in full-year CF net revenues, which shows how high expectations were.

The company did not pay a dividend in the quarter. It prioritizes growth over shareholder returns, as it closed ten transactions with a total deal value of roughly $500 million.

With that in mind, strong guidance was supported by a fantastic pipeline and market opportunities.

A Powerful Pipeline & Long-Term Opportunities

During its earnings call, the company commented on Exa-cel, which presents a potential multibillion-dollar opportunity. Vertex is on track for Exa-cel's launch in the U.S. and Europe, with a focus on engaging authorized treatment centers and payers.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

They have also submitted an application for a new technology add-on payment for Medicare patients in the U.S. Additionally, Vertex is working on bringing Exa-cel to patients with severe disease in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The exa-cel patient journey consists of three key phases: pretreatment, cell collection and manufacturing, and treatment.

The first phase involves the patient deciding on the therapy, referral to a transplant physician, and a full workup. The second phase includes mobilization, apheresis, and cell editing in manufacturing facilities. The final phase involves myeloablative conditioning, edited cell infusion, and post-infusion care.

Vertex expects 2024 to be a foundational year for exa-cel as patients embark on this transformative journey.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

As the overview below shows, the Exa-cel therapies are the closest to the market.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Another product close to regulatory approval is VX-548, which is a highly selective NaV1.8 inhibitor for pain.

The pain market is substantial, with over 90 million patients treated for acute or peripheral neuropathic pain in the U.S. each year.

According to Vertex, the current market has challenges, such as the adverse effects and addiction potential of opioids and the inconsistent efficacy of existing treatments. VX-548 is seen as an innovative option that could benefit millions of patients.

In acute pain, more than 80 million patients receive treatment, primarily through hospitals and surgery centers. Vertex plans to use a specialty sales force to reach this patient population.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In peripheral neuropathic pain, approximately 10 million patients are prescribed medication in the U.S. annually. This segment fits Vertex's specialty model, with DPN and LSR (Large Surface Release) representing the largest patient segments.

Further up the pipeline, the company is working on stem cell-derived fully-differentiated insulin-producing islet cells for type 1 diabetes. They have presented positive clinical data and have multiple programs, including VX-880, VX-264, and hyperimmune cells, which are aimed at finding a functional cure for the disease.

The total diabetes drug market size is close to $67 billion. This market is expanding by 6% to 7% per year, according to Precedence Research.

Precedence Research

Adding to that, Vertex is developing Inaxaplin, a potential medicine to target the underlying cause of APOL1-mediated kidney disease.

The program is a single adaptive Phase II/III study, with an expectation to select a dose and move to Phase III in Q1 of 2024.

Vertex has discontinued the development of VX-864 due to non-serious rash events in some patients. They are now focusing on next-generation molecules VX-634 and VX-668, both in Phase I clinical trials.

Valuation

Vertex isn't running out of steam.

The company is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 25.7x.

Its 5-year normalized valuation is 31.0x EPS.

This year, the company is expected to grow its EPS by just 1%.

In 2024 and 2025, the company is expected to average 9% average EPS growth.

A return to its normalized valuation by incorporating expected growth rates could result in an 18% annualized return through 2025 or a fair price target of $555.

All of these numbers are visible in the overview below.

FAST Graphs

This return is theoretical. There's no guarantee that investors will get 18% per year through 2025.

However, it shows its potential.

Vertex may be my favorite biotech at the moment, with so much growth left. It's hard to estimate just how much value its pipeline has, but based on the markets it is targeting, I do not see a slowdown in earnings in the next few years, probably more than a decade.

Hence, I continue to be bullish and believe it's a terrific buy on weakness.

The only reason why I don't own it is my focus on other stages of the supply chain (like supplies and R&D research tools). Investments in that area have caused me to not have enough cash to pursue all opportunities on my watch list.

Takeaway

Vertex's robust financials, driven by strong third-quarter results, confirm its strength across the board.

Notably, the FDA approval of TRIKAFTA in patients ages 2 to 5 propelled U.S. revenue growth to 7%. Meanwhile, Vertex's efficient demand management and expansion into new growth markets reflect its forward-thinking approach.

While operating costs have risen due to substantial investments in research and pipeline expansion, Vertex's 2023 guidance remains solid.

The company's promising pipeline, featuring stars like Exa-cel and VX-548, presents significant long-term opportunities in the healthcare sector.

With a forward-looking approach and an eye on growth, Vertex Pharmaceuticals holds immense potential.