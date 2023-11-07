Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GDV: Less Financial Risk Than Meets The Eye

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • GDV is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in dividend-paying or income-producing securities.
  • The fund has a significant exposure to the Financials sector (currently at 14.3%), but holds better quality collateral than other financials CEFs.
  • Notably, it holds companies like Mastercard, Visa, and Berkshire Hathaway, which do not carry the same risks associated with traditional lending institutions.
  • GDV is currently trading at a substantial discount to its net asset value (NAV) of -17.5% making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • The fund has an AUM of $1.8 billion and boasts a Sharpe Ratio of 0.36 (3-year) and a standard deviation of 19.7 (3-year).
Coding, programming and software engineer man on computer screen, monitor and database with code design. Information technology, digital innovation and developer with system or server analytics data

Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is a flagship equity CEF from the Gabelli fund family. As per its literature:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income producing

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.97K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GDV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.