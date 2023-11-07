naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) a few times before, and once used to be a holder of the stock. In my last article in July, I put together my arguments for exiting the stock with a small profit overall. That was not a popular decision, but I am overall satisfied I did the right thing. I originally went into CHRS because of toripalimab, and their Humira biosim program, but recently, instead of focusing on these programs exclusively, they went ahead and bought Surface Oncology, a company I follow and know well. I was not sure I liked the purchase. Overall, it was, I thought, time for my exit, and I did so gladly.

Recently, toripalimab got US approval, which made me take another look at this familiar stock. The stock is down 30% from my July article, though, so I have no regrets I quit. Clearly, the approval did not have a lasting effect on the stock.

Coherus' was a legacy developer of biosimilars when, a few years back, it turned into an oncology developer by acquiring rights to a Chinese anti-PD-1 molecule called toripalimab. There are a number of anti-PD-1s approved in the US, however, toripalimab still has value in the space, as I commented in an earlier article. Tori proved itself worthy of the trust by producing strongly positive data in nasopharyngeal carcinoma, or NPC. For a very long time, however, investors were frustrated because Tori could not be granted approval, but only because the FDA was unable to inspect the company's Chinese manufacturing facilities due to COVID.

While this was going on, CHRS was also moving along with its biosim business. UDENYCA, its core revenue generator, was facing some competition, while its newly launched Humira biosim was still in its early market stages. There are 8 Humira biosims in the US, and while Coherus' advantage is that Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company will sell its Humira biosim, the lack of a strong price movement on the development news surrounding the Humira biosim tells me the market does not consider it a major advantage. It is just one among many, and there's no discernible competitive advantage in terms of the product itself.

Thus, Coherus was not in any strong position as a company, except that they reported solid TNBC data from tori at ASCO, and also reported promising phase 3 OS data for toripalimab in the treatment of aggressive head and neck cancer. These were items that needed development, instead, they went ahead and brought Surface Oncology, itself a struggling developer of IL-27 molecules targeting cancer. This was an all-stock deal, so it was a good deal as deals go, with CHRS receiving the $25mn that Surface held in cash, as well as its assets, some of which have common development programs with CHRS, so there will be some usefulness in R&D. Moreover, CHRS' own TIGIT molecules have a functional relation with SURF's IL-27 molecule, where the latter upregulates the former on memory CD4+ T cells. That is all very good, but this is not a very derisked purchase, which adds to CHRS' own risk profile. This was my main concern with this acquisition.

In September, CHRS suffered a setback after the FDA rejected a new version of UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim) On-body due to an inspection at a third-party site. Although no additional trials were requested, and this was a mere CMC issue, there was always the piling up of setbacks, and its additive effect.

Toripalimab (Loqtorzi) was finally approved on October 30, after an over 2-year delay, and it became the first FDA-approved therapy for NPC. The drug is expected to be in the market in Q1 2024. I should not be nitpicking, but that seems like too much of a delay. I have known companies launching drugs within weeks or days of approval.

Financials

CHRS has a market cap of $353mn and a cash balance of $131mn as of September. This past June quarter, it had revenue of $58mn; in September, from earnings declared yesterday, revenue was $74.6mn, up 27% from the previous quarter but down by $7.23mn from street expectations. Besides legacy products (UDENCYA at $33mn in September quarter), CIMERLI seems to have been the most successful revenue generator, as the company discussed in their September earnings report:

CIMERLI® (ranibizumab-eqrn) net product sales increased in the third quarter 2023 to $40.0 million compared to $26.7 million in the second quarter. CIMERLI® sales have exceeded 100,000 doses since commercial launch on October 3, 2022, and CIMERLI® held a 29% share of the overall ranibizumab market in the third quarter 2023.

The company also noted the following:

Primarily due to the delay in the timing of the planned commercial launches of the UDENYCA® On-body Injector and of LOQTORZI™, Coherus is lowering its guidance for 2023 net product revenue to a range of $250 to $260 million. Coherus is lowering its guidance range for combined R&D and SG&A expenses for 2023 from $315 to $335 million to a range of $300 to $310 million.

Thus, these figures are almost at breakeven point, and the company can expect a decent cash runway of 6-7 quarters with the existing cash and the revenue being generated.

Risks

As is my policy, I avoid investing long-term in emerging biopharma, because their peak prices are often reached at approval. This approval already happened here, so I believe it will take a long time for the stock to move to a satisfactory level. I could be proven wrong if the Humira biosim sales go beyond expectations, or there are fresh approvals and label expansions for Tori.

Bottom line

I have had my day with CHRS, and I have no complaints. I had been following the stock for a long time, so I took another look as the long-awaited Tori approval happened. I will continue to stay on the sidelines, though, because, like I stated, this is going to be a slow period for the company.