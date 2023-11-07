grandriver

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) is an oil and gas producer with a market cap of $330 million. It is a small operator with its operations primarily located in the Permian Basin.

The company reported Q3 results for the quarter ending September 30 on November 2, 2023. During the quarter, the company sold some of its non-core assets in New Mexico and closed on an acquisition of a private company called Founders Oil & Gas.

During the quarter, oil production grew from an average of 17,500 boe/day to 17,271 boe/day and the quarter closed with over 19,000 boe/day in daily production. The company's production is made up of 84% liquids and 70% oil.

The quarter produced a net loss of $0.04 per share totaling $7.5 million.

I am currently rating Ring Energy a buy. The company has been taking initiatives to grow aggressively. There is a caveat (as there always is) to investing in Ring which I will share in my final conclusion.

Operations

The company has operations in the Northwest Shelf as well as the Central Basin Platform. Pictured below in the second graphic is a differentiation between Ring's acreage and the acreage they acquired from a company called Stronghold, made in 2022.

Ring Energy Assets (Q3 Ring Energy Presentation)

Ring Energy Acreage (Ring Energy Q3 Presentation)

The Q3 Founders Acquisition

In Q3, the company completed an acquisition known as the Founders Acquisition. Like much of the company's other acreage, the acquisition has stacked pay-zones and the company plans to begin developing the acreage in 2024.

Another positive aspect of the Founders acquisition is that it is expected to allow the company to reduce expenditures related to disposing and handling of water. This is the first priority for the acquisition and following reducing their costs, they will plan to begin drilling and developing the property.

On the Q3 call, the CEO said that he believes the prospects on the Founders acquisition represents some of their best investment opportunities. Founders wells are expected to produce over 90% oil, which highlights the reason that these oil wells will be a top investment priority. If you don't understand why oil production is better than natural gas, I explain the logic behind this in this article about Southwestern Energy (SWN).

Founders Acquisition Acreage (Q3 Presentation)

Balance Sheet

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q3 2023 Assets 567.1 973.0 663.5 684.2 1,269.0 1,363.3 Debt 104.5 449.5 368.7 383.5 607.9 629.9 Debt-to-Assets .18 .46 .56 .56 .48 .46 Click to enlarge

The company's balance sheet has been improving as they continue to make acquisitions. The company is currently valued at a discount to its book value. The book value of the company is roughly $730 million while its market cap is only $335 million.

According to the company's Q3 balance sheet, most of the company's long-term debt is associated with $428 million on a revolving line of credit.

On the Q3 call, the company said they are hyper-focused on reducing debt, however they are also open to increasing their debt through acquisitions only if it improves their balance sheet ratios and is accretive to shareholders.

Shares Outstanding

The company has diluted shareholders significantly over the course of the past few years. These dilutions have more than doubled the shares outstanding.

When you are trying to decide whether to invest in Ring Energy, you'll want to carefully consider what these share dilutions have bought for the company. I try to help the investor weigh that by laying out the company's cash flow and oil production growth below.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q3 2023 Shares Outstanding 63.2 68.0 85.6 100.2 175.5 195.4 Click to enlarge

Cash Flows

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q3 YTD 2023 Operating Cash Flow 70.4 106.6 72.2 72.7 197.0 142.4 CapEx (203.5) (155.5) (43.8) (53.2) (131.2) (113) Free Cash Flow (133) (48.9) 28.4 19.5 65.8 29.4 Click to enlarge

The company has been able to increase its operating cash flow in a greater proportion than its shares outstanding while also reducing its leverage ratios which is just one simple indicator that these share issuances have benefited the company's investors in greater proportion than they have diluted shareholders. This is encouraging to see and should continue to improve as they continue to develop each property.

Currently, the company's FCF is going to be devoted to paying down debt primarily. If the company has another acquisition it will likely go towards that as well but reducing debt is the primary use of FCF at the moment.

Production

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Q3 YTD 2023 Oil(Mbbls) 2,047 3,536 2,802 2,686 3,459 3,325 Natural Gas(Mcfe) 1,112 2,476 2,495 2,535 4,089 4,726 NGLs(Mbbls) 0 0 0 0 371 715.8 Oil(Mboe) 2,233 3,949 3,217 3,109 4,513 4,828 Click to enlarge

The company's production has been growing aggressively. Given the company has more than doubled their shares outstanding, it would be ideal to see the company's production to have performed proportionately in that same time frame. If we extrapolate out the remainder of 2023 using 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company's annual production should be roughly 6,500 Mboe which represents nearly proportionate growth relative to its growth in shares outstanding.

Although I would expect the company to continue to pursue an aggressive growth trajectory via acquisitions, they also have over 400 drilling locations from which to continue growing production. I think it would be wise for the company to grow their production aggressively and force the market to value the company's shares at least in-line with book value before they embark on more acquisitions. This way, they won't be diluting shares as aggressively with the next acquisition. To say it another way, I think that at this point in the company's growth lifecycle that deploying capex aggressively to grow production would be a better growth strategy than making acquisitions by issuing shares, given the undervaluing of shares relative to book value.

Proved Reserves and Inventory (Ring Energy Q3 Report)

Risk

The risk for a company like Ring Energy is commodity price risk. If hydrocarbon prices decrease significantly, then Ring shares will also decrease.

The company could even experience bankruptcy given they have debt on the balance sheet. However, it would require a significant and sustained decline in hydrocarbon prices in order for this to happen.

I do not see any kind of sustained decline in hydrocarbon prices as a likely scenario. I am bullish on oil which is why I tend to primarily write about this sector.

The IEA and OPEC are also bullish on oil, although the IEA sees oil demand beginning to peak sometime near 2030 while OPEC doesn't see any peak in oil demand for the near future.

Conclusion

Ring Energy has been trying to grow aggressively. They have seen substantial growth in their oil production, however, it has come at the expense of more than doubling their shares outstanding since 2020. I believe that the market has penalized Ring Energy for using this strategy so prolifically over the past few years. This has resulted in the company being strongly undervalued even in relation to its book value. The company's book value reflects the acquisitions that the company has made since 2020. Right now the company is valued at $335 million but has a book value of over $700 million. This is one simple reason that I believe Ring Energy should be attractive to investors.

Another measurement could be Ring Energy's oil production relative to its market value. For example, in Q2 2023, Permian Resources produced an estimated 7,600 Mbbls in the quarter and a total Mboe of 15,900. If my math is correct, Ring Energy produced about 1,100 Mbbls of oil and total Mboe of 1,610 during Q3. When comparing the oil volumes, Ring Energy produces about one-seventh the production of Permian Resources. Yet, Permian Resources (PR) is valued at about $7 billion before their acquisition of Earthstone. One can do the math and see how Ring Energy may be very undervalued at the moment.

I rate Ring Energy stock a buy given its remarkable undervaluation on a book value basis and on an oil production basis relative to a much larger peer, Permian Resources. Investors should invest with a long-term horizon while being willing to wait for the market to value Ring Energy appropriately. For the patient investor, this one could produce superior returns.