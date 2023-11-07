Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.74K Followers

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ozlem Yardim - IR

Ali Taha Koc - CEO

Kamil Kalyon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kayahan Demirak - AK Investment

Nagy Nora - Erste Group Bank AG

Murat Ignebekçili - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am [Gaeli], your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Turkcell's conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the Turkcell Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ozlem Yardim, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director. Ms. Yardim, you may now proceed.

Ozlem Yardim

Thank you, [Gaeli]. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Turkcell's third quarter 2023 earnings call. I am Ozlem Yardim, and recently appointed as the Head of IR and M&A success. I'm here with the company more than a decade and excited to meet each of you in person in the near future. I'm always here to address your questions and feedbacks. Today, our CEO, Ali Taha Koc; and CFO, Kamil Kalyon, will be delivering a brief presentation covering operational and financial results of third quarter, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Before we begin, I would like to kindly remind you to review our safe harbor statements available at the end of our presentation. Now I am handing the meeting over to Mr. Ali Taha.

Ali Taha Koc

Thank you, Ozlem. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm honored to have been appointed as the CEO of Turkcell, which pioneered mobile telecommunication technology in Turkiye and remains a flag carrier in the global capital markets. With a strong background in telecommunications, technology and innovation, I have contributed to numerous patents and international projects during

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TKC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TKC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.