Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 5:51 PM ETNetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.74K Followers

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patti McGlasson - General Counsel

Najeeb Ghauri - Chairman and CEO

Roger Almond - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Todd Felte - AGES Financial

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the NetSol Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Patti McGlasson, General Counsel. Thank you, Patti. You may begin.

Patti McGlasson

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following a review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions.

I will now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Please note that all the information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The company's discussion may include forward-looking statements reflecting management's current forecast of certain aspects of the company's future, and our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in NetSol's press releases and SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

I would also like to point out that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP measures. The press release issued earlier today contains a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial results to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call will be recorded and made available for replay at www.NetSoltech.com and via link available in today's press release.

Now I'd like to turn the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NTWK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTWK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.