Volvo Brings Chinese-Built EX30 Battery-Electric SUV To U.S. To Attract 'Mainstream' Buyers

Nov. 07, 2023
Doron Levin
Summary

  • Chinese entrepreneur Li Shufu is pursuing global scale in the battery-electric vehicle market through his empire of interlocking companies and brands.
  • His latest foray is the Volvo EX30, a small and affordable battery-electric vehicle that will be available in the U.S. starting at $36,000.
  • Volvo's move toward becoming a "full electric" brand by 2030 and the success of other Geely-owned brands like Zeekr and Lynk & Co. highlight Li's innovative approach.
  • Volvo shares represent significant risk due to the unpredictability of Li’s and Geely’s growth strategy.
Chinese People"s Political And Consultative Conference (CPPCC) - Closing Ceremony

Li Shufu, Volvo Chairman, at Chinese People"s Political And Consultative Conference (CPPCC)

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

Give Chinese entrepreneur Li Shufu high marks for creativity, innovation – and staying below the radar of shareholders – as he pursues global scale in the battery-electric vehicle market. His empire of interlocking companies and brands is marching forward on several fronts, piquing the curiosity of potential

This article was written by

Doron Levin
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

