Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 6:44 PM ETBlend Labs, Inc. (BLND)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.75K Followers

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Winnie Ling - Head, Legal

Nima Ghamsari - Co-Founder, & Head, Blend

Amir Jafari - Head, Finance & Administration

Bryan Michaleski - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Unger - Wells Fargo

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Nikhil Vijay - KBW

Winnie Ling

Good afternoon, and welcome to Blend's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Winnie Ling, and I'm Head of Legal for the company.

Joining us today are Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and Head of Blend; and Amir Jafari our Head of Finance and Administration. After Nima and Amir deliver their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions moderated by our Investor Relations, Lead, Bryan Michaleski.

You can find the supplemental slides on our Investor Relations web page at investor.blend.com. During the call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures, which are reconciled to GAAP results in today's earnings release and in the appendix to our supplemental slides. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP results. Also certain statements made during today's conference call regarding Blend and its operations, in particular, its guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 may be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.

The company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, could cause actual results, events or circumstances to differ materially from those described in these statements. Please see the risk factors we've identified in our most recent 10-K, 10-Qs and other SEC filings. We are not undertaking any commitment to update these statements if conditions change, except as required by law.

I'll now turn the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BLND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.