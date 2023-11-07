Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 6:50 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.75K Followers

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ralph Fong - Director of Investor Relations

Joe Yan - Chief Executive Officer

Vivian Liu - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Champine - Loop

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wish's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ralph Fong, Wish's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ralph Fong

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Wish's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am Ralph Fong, Director of Investor Relations, and joining me today are our CEO Joe Yan, and our CFO and COO Vivian Liu.

Today's prepared remarks have been pre-recorded. There is also a slide deck that has been posted to our investor relations website, which is available for your reference. Once we are finished with Joe and Vivian's remarks, we will hold a live Q&A session.

The remarks made today include forward-looking statements that are related to, among other things, our financial expectations; business and restructuring plans; logistics and operational efficiencies, application and site enhancements, including tools and initiatives to improve customer experience and engagement; expectations regarding merchant relationships and strategic partnerships; the impact of our strategic, marketing and product initiatives, including ad spending and promotional events; and the anticipated return on our investments and their ability to drive future growth. Our actual results may differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements if certain risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WISH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WISH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.