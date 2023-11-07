Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 7:14 PM ETPatria Investments Limited (PAX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.75K Followers

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Wood - Head of Shareholder Relations

Alexandre Saigh - Chief Executive Officer

Marco D’Ippolito - Chief Corporate Development Officer

Ana Russo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Ricardo Buchpiguel - BTG Pactual

Pedro Leduc - Itau BBA

Beatriz Abreu - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Patria's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today Josh Wood, Head of Shareholder Relations. Please go ahead.

Josh Wood

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to Patria's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Speaking today on the call are our Chief Executive Officer, Alex Saigh; our Chief Financial Officer, Ana Russo; and our Chief Corporate Development Officer, Marco D'Ippolito; and we are also joined by our Chief Economist, Luis Fernando Lopes for the Q&A session.

This morning, we issued a press release and earnings presentation detailing our results for the quarter, which you can find posted on our Investor Relations website or on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made on this call are uncertain, do not guarantee future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Patria assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current management expectations and involve inherent risks, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our latest Form 20-F annual report.

Also note that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PAX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PAX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.