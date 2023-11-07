Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PLDT Inc. (PHI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 7:15 PM ETPLDT Inc. (PHI), PHTCF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.75K Followers

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa de Dios - IR

Al Panlilio - President and CEO

Danny Yu - CFO and Chief Risk Officer

Shailesh Baidwan - President, Maya Philippines and Co-Founder, Maya Bank

Manny Pangilinan - Chairman

Jeremiah de la Cruz - SVP

Conference Call Participants

Arthur Pineda - Citi

Melissa de Dios

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today, to discuss the Company's Financial and Operating Results for Nine Months of 2023. Copy of today's presentation is posted on our website. For those who have not been able to do so, you may download the presentation from www.pldt.com, under the Investor Relations section. Kindly note that this briefing is being recorded. A podcast of this event will be available on our website after the call.

QR code for the presentation is on the screen, and the MD&A, FS and podcast will be made available after the call. For today's presentation, we have with us Mr. Al Panlilio, President and CEO of PLDT and Smart; Mr. Danny Yu, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer; Marilyn Victorio-Aquino, our Corporate Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel; Mr. Shailesh Baidwan, President of Maya Philippines and Co-Founder of Maya Bank, as well as other members of the PLDT management team.

At this point, let me turn the floor over to Mr. Panlilio to begin the presentation.

Al Panlilio

Thank you, Melissa. And good afternoon to all, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. And I'd like to start off the presentation with a few highlights of the business, and then I'll pass it on to Danny, for more detailed financial highlights report, and then to SB for Maya.

Happy to report the first nine months performance for PLDT-Smart. Growth was

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PHI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PHI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.