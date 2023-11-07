Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 7:20 PM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH), GWH.WS
ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Erik Bylin - Head, IR

Eric Dresselhuys - CEO

Tony Rabb - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Leanne Hayden - Canaccord

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital

Thomas Boyes - TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Erik Bylin. Please go ahead, sir.

Erik Bylin

Welcome to ESS' 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today from ESS are Eric Dresselhuys, CEO; and Tony Rabb, CFO. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.

Earlier today, ESS released financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects, partnerships, financial performance, and strategy for the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call. In particular, those described in our Risk Factors set forth in more detail on our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the current uncertainty and unpredictability in our business, issues with our partnerships, inflation, the markets, the economy and the current geopolitical situation.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based

