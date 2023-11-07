Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Modine Manufacturing Stock Now Has Even Bigger Potential Upside

Nov. 07, 2023 8:40 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Modine Manufacturing Company, with a market cap of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management solutions. It's been one of the best 'Buy' calls of mine on Seeking Alpha so far.
  • In Q2 FY2024, MOD experienced a 7% revenue increase, and their adjusted EBITDA improved by 59% with a 13.1% margin.
  • The rather cautious guidance led to a slight correction in the stock, even though the company beat EPS and sales consensus by a margin.
  • In the base case scenario, the upside potential is 64.67% in 2 years, based on my calculations.
  • Therefore, I reiterate my previous 'Buy' rating and expect MOD to go much higher in the next 2 years.
Since I started covering Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) here on Seeking Alpha in November 2022, I have only written 2 bullish articles on the company, both of which have far outperformed the broad market, making MOD one of

Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

