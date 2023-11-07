jetcityimage

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

BJ is an attractively positioned business due to its efficient business model and compelling value proposition to customers.

The business is growing well, with its membership scheme and online sales expected to contribute to a continuation of this.

Margin improvement looks sustainable, as the operational model caters to scale benefits from growth.

We believe the business looks attractively positioned relative to peers, and when considering valuation, looks slightly undervalued.

Company description

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) is a leading membership-based warehouse club operator in the United States. It operates over 220 clubs and serves both individual and business customers across multiple states.

Share price

BJ's share price has performed well since the stock was listed, significantly outperforming the wider market and continuing to gain during the current bear market. This is a reflection of its maintained upward trajectory, as well as improved financials.

Financial analysis

BJ's wholesale financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above is BJ's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

BJ's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5% during the last 7 years, with only a single year of negative growth. This suggests a good level of resilience, although much of the growth was experienced in two specific periods, one impacted by the post-pandemic bump and the other by inflationary price increases.

Business Model

BJ's operates large-format warehouse clubs where customers can purchase a wide range of products, including groceries, electronics, home goods, and more. This is a departure from the trend of smaller, convenience stores, seeking to innovate on the traditional superstore model. BJ prioritizes being a low-cost, large variety option for consumers. The company regularly advertises that it offers 25% or more savings on a representative basket of manufacturer-branded groceries compared to a typical supermarket competitor.

The company offers various private-label brands, stocked alongside a range of household names. This helps differentiate its offerings, by providing consumers with cheaper options, and from a financial perspective, provides higher-margin opportunities. Its two key private labels, Wellsley Farms and, Berkley Jensen represent $3.7bn of sales as of FY22.

BJ seeks to locate its larger clubs in high-traffic/density locations that are not easily replicated by its peers. The company also operates smaller format clubs to serve urban areas where a larger location would be excessive.

BJ operates with an omnichannel approach, allowing consumers to easily shop in-store, on their app, and online, as well as pick up in-store. This provides consumers with the maximum level of convenience, seeking to satisfy the increased demand for convenience and e-commerce.

A key selling point of BJ is that it operates a membership model, offering exclusive benefits and discounts to its members. This is currently a tiered system. Management estimate that this can save consumers 10x their membership fee (when spending over $2500), representing a highly valuable proposition for consumers. This is reflected in the growth of the membership revenue, which has remained positive for 20 consecutive years, reaching $400m in FY22. BJ attracts two main customer segments, individual households and small businesses, who appreciate the savings made. Membership is typically required for customers to access warehouse clubs, requiring an annual fee.

Warehouse clubs revolutionize the traditional distribution model by streamlining merchandise handling costs. They achieve this by directly purchasing goods from manufacturers and storing them on the sales floor rather than in central warehouses, essentially operating as a self-service facility. This allows BJ to significantly reduce its operating expenses compared to traditional retailers. BJ's high volume and rapid inventory turnover allow it to generate cash from sales before paying merchandise vendors. This allows a larger portion of its inventory to be financed through vendor payment terms rather than working capital.

Competitive Positioning

BJ's key selling point revolves around its value proposition. The brand is associated with a wide variety of affordable products, with a national footprint and quality e-commerce platform. This is supported by operational excellence, allowing the business to be a leader in the segment.

Wholesale/Retail Industry

Competition within this industry revolves around prices, customer reach, and product breadth. BJ's faces competition from other warehouse clubs like Costco (COST) and Sam's Club (WMT), as well as traditional grocery retailers and online marketplaces such as Walmart and Kroger (KR).

A key development in the industry is the increasing popularity of online shopping. This has contributed to a change in competitive dynamics, with increased pressure to win new customers who are seeking convenience. We believe this has been a positive development for BJ and a significant value driver, as it closes the gap to the larger players. Consumers can now compare prices, increasing the chances of BJ taking customers. This contrasts with purely footfall, with Sam's and Costco having more locations. Further, this widens the gap between the traditional retailers who operate with distribution centers, as BJ can continue to utilize its store real estate.

Retailers are currently leveraging customer data and advanced analytics through membership cards to gain insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and shopping patterns. This enables them to personalize marketing strategies, product offerings, and customer experiences. The development of a superior offering is critical to gaining market share in our view, with CostCo currently considered the best.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions represent an opportunity to gain market share relative to the wider retail industry in our view. With high inflation and elevated rates, consumers are experiencing a squeeze on finances, contributing to reduced spending. A larger number of consumers will be looking to trade down, seeking discounts and private-label products.

BJ's Q2 performance looks to be a reflection of this, with comparable sales up 1.1% following the 5.7% in the prior quarter. Additionally, digital sales are up 15%, illustrating its impressive online offering and relative competitiveness. Finally, membership fees up 5%, maintaining its impressive long-term trajectory. Top-line revenue decline (2.7)%, owing to gasoline sales (and the associated pricing of this).

We expect this resilience to continue, contributing to a strong FY23 performance.

Margins

BJ operates with slim margins, reflecting the industry dynamics. It currently operates with an EBITDA-M of 5% and a NIM of 3%, gradually improving over the historical period.

The margin improvement achieved is highly impressive, despite it only being 2ppts on an EBITDA level, given the level of competition and maturity of the industry. This suggests the operating model is truly impressive, with scale economies and efficiencies achieved throughout the period. This also accounts for inflationary pressures, which BJ has offset and exceeded, with margins improving in the YTD.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

BJ is conservatively financed with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 2.3x, most of which is made up of property leases.

Inventory turnover remains high, reflecting its impressive business model and allowing for consistently strong FCF despite the capex commitment required due to its national footprint. This is an underappreciated characteristic of BJ, allowing for shareholder distributions and aggressive capital allocation.

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting continued outperformance by BJ, with a CAGR of 5%. The retail industry is mature and growing in line with GDP, implying continued market share growth. We attribute this to its strong business model. Margins are forecast to slightly improve over time, a reasonable estimate given the current trajectory but we would not price this in.

Industry analysis

Consumer retail stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of BJ's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (11 companies).

BJ's strong growth is illustrated by its relative performance, with a healthy growth delta relative to its peers. The company’s business model clearly represents a compelling offering to consumers, allowing it to gain market share.

EBITDA margin is slightly below the average, primarily due to the strong performance of the dollar retailers (DLTR) (DG). BJ has a better EBITDA-M than Costco while slightly below Walmart. The company once again flexes its impressive business model, which allows for superior returns and growth. Margin strength is important as the company will inevitably face greater competition if it operates in CostCo/Walmart’s key territories, somewhat restricting its long-term growth potential.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

BJ is currently trading at 13x LTM EBITDA and 11x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

Relative to BJ's historical average, we believe a premium is justifiable. The business has gained market share, and improved margins, and is positioned well to continue its current growth trajectory.

Relative to peers, however, we believe a small discount is reasonable, given the reduced brand value relative to many of its key peers. Direct competition with the likes of Costco would likely limit its growth, thus impacts its strategic expansion of new locations.

With BJ trading at an expected discount to peers on a P/E basis and a small discount to its historical average, we believe there is evidence to suggest upside at the current price, although not substantially so.

Final thoughts

BJ looks to be a well-positioned business with scope for upside, primarily due to its strong business model driving growth and good returns. Although the business faces stiff competition, it has shown an ability to differentiate itself, with e-commerce growth in particular extremely impressive. E-commerce differentiation is critical to supporting its long-term growth story as direct competition with its larger peers from a brand perspective could limit its ability to enter new markets with stores.

Although we do not see substantial upside, the fact the business is on course for a strong year implies a buy rating is warranted.