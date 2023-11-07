Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Should We Fear Meta Destroying Shareholder Value Once Again?

Nov. 07, 2023 8:49 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
638 Followers

Summary

  • Amidst a slowdown in ad spending in H2 2022, Meta's valuation plummeted 77% from peak to bottom, as management was taunting its Metaverse.
  • The lack of focus on its core business, coupled with distractions from unproven ventures, spooked investors for a valid reason. In Q3, Reality Lab experienced a 42% YoY revenue drop.
  • During the ongoing ad spending recovery, Meta has reported a stellar Q3, with revenue growing by 23% and operating margin expanding by 2000 basis points.
  • Now, Meta is embracing AI as the next big growth driver, a move I appreciate as it complements its core business rather than disrupts it.
  • With its focus back on track, Meta now presents a compelling value to investors, despite its 155% price appreciation. However, I still prefer Google.

Facebook Unveils Meta

Kelly Sullivan

Just a couple of quarters ago, Mark Zuckerberg took Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) shareholders on a wild ride with his ambitious venture, what I like to refer to as an "all-in" bet, at least judging by his speech, on the

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 8:58 PM
Comments (5.6K)
They never “destroyed shareholder value” in the first place. Scared money hid under the bed when big bad Apple announced the App Store policy changes… which ended up being grotesquely over exaggerated.

The metaverse is another story… I’m taking the patient, wait-and-see approach. Rome wasn’t built in a day… but even if it flops, META can afford it. And is still a FCF Goliath with or without it.

The growth trajectory is still strong. That “destroyed shareholder value” was pretty damn short lived, don’t ya think?
b
benet1800
Yesterday, 8:56 PM
Premium
Comments (1.33K)
The hardware is a non issue.
