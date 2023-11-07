Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 8:29 PM ETHCI Group, Inc. (HCI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Glover - Gateway Group Inc.

Paresh Patel - Chief Executive Officer

Karin Coleman - Chief Operating Officer

Mark Harmsworth - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Carletti - JMP Securities

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Casey Alexander - Compass Point Research & Trading

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to HCI Group's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Mike, and I will be your conference operator. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay through December 7, 2023, starting later today. The call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until November 7, 2024, on the Investor Information section of HCI Group's website at www.hcigroup.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations. Matt, please proceed.

Matt Glover

Thank you, Mike, and good afternoon. Welcome to HCI Group's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On today's call is Karin Coleman, HCI's Chief Operating Officer; Mark Harmsworth, HCI's Chief Financial Officer; and Paresh Patel, HCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following Karin's operational update, Mark will review our financial performance for the third quarter of 2023, and then Paresh will provide a strategic update.

To access today's webcast, please visit the Investor Information section of our corporate website at www.hcigroup.com.

Before we begin, I would like to take the opportunity to remind our listeners that today's presentation and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as anticipate, estimate, expect, intend, plan and project and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HCI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.