Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 8:34 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cherryl Valenzuela - VP, IR

Whitney Wolfe Herd - Founder, CEO

Anu Subramanian - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alexandra Steiger - Goldman Sachs

Cory Carpenter - JP Morgan

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Blackledge - TD Cowen

Mark Kelley - Stifel

Chris Kuntarich - UBS

Zach Morrissey - Wolfe Research

Nate Feather - Morgan Stanley

Ben Black - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Thank you for joining. My name is Danica. I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bumble Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Cherryl Valenzuela, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cherryl Valenzuela

[Technical Difficulty] quarter financial results. With me today are Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO; and Anu Subramanian, CFO of Bumble.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call today are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect our current expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to us.

Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statement to reflect changes that occur after this call. Descriptions of factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our earnings press release and filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent periodic filings.

During the call, we also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Blue Horseshoe's Broker profile picture
Blue Horseshoe's Broker
Yesterday, 9:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (125)
The only people getting f'd with this stock are the shareholders.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BMBL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMBL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.