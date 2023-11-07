Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 8:34 PM ETEnstar Group Limited (ESGR), ESGRO, ESGRP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Kalaev - Group Treasurer

Dominic Silvester - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Kirk - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Kalaev

Hello everyone, I’m Peter Kalaev, Group Treasurer. Thank you for listening to Enstar’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Audio Review with CEO Dominic Silvester and CFO Matt Kirk.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward- looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about Enstar’s expectations for future and pending transactions, run-off liability earnings, the performance of its investment portfolio and the impact of rising interest rates on Enstar’s business. These statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements being made as of the date of this update or in the future. Additional information regarding these statements and our non- GAAP financial measures is outlined in the text that appears below the link to this recording.

With that, I will turn it over to Dominic.

Dominic Silvester

Thank you, Peter. In the third quarter we continued to execute on value accretive transactions for our shareholders while delivering year-to-date growth in book value per share. A few notable highlights. We announced a new agreement with AIG, which completed recently, to provide up to $400 million of protection against adverse development on the carried loss reserves underwritten by Validus Re. This transaction is further validation of our leading ability to structure and execute innovative, bespoke capital release solutions for our partners worldwide.

We generated strong net investment income of $143 million, largely driven by improved year-over-year performance in our investment portfolio, supported by higher interest rates on our floating rate assets and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ESGR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESGR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.