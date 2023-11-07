Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 8:37 PM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Keith A. Jezek - Chief Executive Officer

Charles D. Jehl - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Lance Jessurun - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Open Lending's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

On the call today are Keith Jezek, CEO; and Chuck Jehl, CFO. Earlier today, the Company posted its third quarter 2023 earnings release and supplemental slides to its Investor Relations website. In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you, that this call may contain estimated and other forward-looking statements that represent the Company's views as of today, November 7, 2023. Open Lending disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances, please refer to today's earnings release and our filings with the SEC for more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied with such statements.

And now, I'll pass the call over to Mr. Keith Jezek. Please go ahead, sir.

Keith A. Jezek

Well, thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Open Lending's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. It was another quarter of positive results and execution by our team.

Through our Lenders Protection program, we continue to execute on our mission to serve the underserved consumer and provide unmatched loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to our lender customers. I am proud of our team's focus and accomplishments, specifically our recent launch of an enhanced scorecard, our continued improvements in technology, thoughtful underwriting

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LPRO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPRO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.