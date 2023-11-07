Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Gallentine - Vice President, Investor Relations

Robert Lisy - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Andras Bende - Chief Financial Officer

Marcelo Theodoro - Chief Digital Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Scharf - JMP Securities

Michael Grondahl - Northland Securities

Sam Salvas - Needham & Company

Alexander Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and welcome to the International Money Express Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Gallentine, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Gallentine

Good morning, and welcome to our quarterly earnings call. I want to remind everyone that today's call includes forward-looking statements, including our fourth quarter 2023 guidance, and actual results may differ materially from expectations.

For additional information on International Money Express, which we refer to as Intermex or the Company, please see our SEC filings, including the risk factors described therein. All forward-looking statements on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Please refer to slide two of our earnings presentation for a description of certain forward-looking statements.

The company undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required by applicable law. On this conference call, we discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information required by Regulation G under the Securities and Exchange Act for such non-GAAP financial measures is included in the presentation slides, our earnings press release and our annual report on Form 10-K, including reconciliation of certain

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IMXI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMXI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.