Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 8:45 PM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ned Mitchell - IR

Rui Avelar - Chief Medical Officer & Head, Research & Development

David Moatazedi - President, CEO & Director

Sandra Beaver - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Annabel Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Marc Goodman - Leerink Partners

Navann Dietschi - BNP Paribas Exane

Uy Ear - Mizuho Securities

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Evolus Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ned Mitchell from Investor Relations. Ned?

Ned Mitchell

Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone joining us on today's call. With me today are David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rui Avelar, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D; and Sandra Beaver, Chief Financial Officer.

Our prepared remarks today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which may affect the company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that the company faces is contained in its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today's discussion will include non-GAAP financial measures, which be considered in addition to that not as a substitute for or in isolation from our GAAP results. A reconciliation of GAAP to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EOLS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EOLS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.