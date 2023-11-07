Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 8:57 PM ETVeracyte, Inc. (VCYT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tristan Ribar – Vice President-Finance

Marc Stapley – Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Chambers – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda – Leerink

Sung Ji Nam – Scotiabank

Mason Carrico – Stephens Inc

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Veracyte Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Tristan Ribar. Please go ahead.

Tristan Ribar

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our third quarter 2023 financial results. With me today are Marc Stapley, Veracyte's Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca Chambers, our Chief Financial Officer.

Veracyte issued a press release earlier this afternoon detailing our third quarter 2023 financial results. This release, along with the business and financial presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at veracyte.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Further, we are not under any obligation to provide further updates on our business trends or our performance during the quarter. To better understand the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, we refer you to the documents that Veracyte files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Veracyte's most recent forms 10-Q and 10-K.

In addition, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VCYT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VCYT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.