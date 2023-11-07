Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Strong Re-Rating Opportunity Following Q3 Selloff

Nov. 07, 2023 10:51 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL2 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.69K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet's stock price weakness after quarterly earnings presents an opportunity for long-term investors to buy or increase their holdings in Google's stock.
  • The slowdown in Google's cloud growth is being exaggerated, as the total advertising business is experiencing strong growth.
  • Google's search-related ad sales are growing in double-digits, and the stock is selling at a lower earnings multiple, making it an attractive investment.

Name sign above the entrance of Google offices in London, UK.

Alena Kravchenko

The stock price weakness of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) after the technology company reported quarterly earnings is an opportunity for investors with a long-term investment horizon to start or double down on Google's stock, in my view.

Google's

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.69K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Yesterday, 11:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.8K)
Thank you for the article
ReturnOnEquity profile picture
ReturnOnEquity
Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Comments (1.31K)
At 1.65T over approx 70B adjusted net income for the year (back out Other bet losses, add back 50% R&D expense etc... value creating capex) it is a good bit expensive. Wouldn't back up the truck!

But boy what an opportunity it was last year at 85$ per share! Backed up the truck, but should have brought four trucks instead!!!!

$hit! In the name of diversification I truly spooked out from building an even bigger position.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.