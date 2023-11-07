Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The End Of Free Battery Swaps: NIO's Pivot To Profitability Path

Nov. 07, 2023 10:53 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)BYDDF, LI, TSLA, XPEV2 Comments
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • Since receiving an investment from the Abu Dhabi government in June, NIO has seen several positive developments that have strengthened its financial position and outlook.
  • NIO's monthly delivery volumes have rebounded to growth in the third and fourth quarters.
  • NIO raised $1 billion to prevent it from bankruptcy.
  • NIO's decision to discontinue the free battery swap program and implement cost-cutting measures has helped the company get back on track.

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

Turnaround after the Abu Dhabi Government's Investment in NIO

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is likely to report its Q3 earnings On Nov 2023, according to Seeking Alpha. This pre-earnings review can serve as a guide for investors to evaluate

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.08K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
maxwell.stainback
Yesterday, 11:45 PM
Premium
Comments (365)
"... possess competitive advantages in technology, scale, branding, and execution. "

So basically everything? 🤣
m
maxwell.stainback
Yesterday, 11:43 PM
Premium
Comments (365)
10th best selling in a very specific price range isn't all that impressive. I would say that this is an example of statistic cherry picking to support your thesis.

You do make a good point about the battery swap. It's superfluous.

That spike in July was from the introduction of a new model. Likely a chunk of that was pre-orders. For that momentum to disappear in 1 month is very worrisome. The delivery numbers were possibly also boosted by pre orders being delivered in August, September and maybe even October.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NIO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.