Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 10:06 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bonnie Bishop - Executive Director, IR

Trevor Baldwin - CEO

Bradford Hale - CFO

Chris Wiebeck - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Peters - Raymond James

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Greetings and welcome to BRP Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Bonnie Bishop

Thank you, operator. Welcome to the BRP Group’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. Third quarter financial results, supplemental information, and Form 10-Q were issued earlier this afternoon and are available on the company's website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

Please note that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements subject to various assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

For a more detailed discussion, please refer to the note regarding forward-looking statements in the company's earnings release and to our most recent Form 10-Q, both of which are available on the BRP website.

During the call today, the company may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a more detailed discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and historical reconciliation to the most closely comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the company's earnings release and supplemental information, both of which have been posted on the company's website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

I will now turn the call over to Trevor Baldwin, CEO of BRP Group.

Trevor Baldwin

Good afternoon, and thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BRP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.