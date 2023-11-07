Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) 1st Anniversary Investor Update Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 10:24 PM ETGen Digital Inc. (GEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) 1st Anniversary Investor Update Call November 7, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Starr - VP of IR

Vincent Pilette - CEO

Ondrej Vlcek - President

Natalie Derse - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Peter Levine - Evercore

Jason Starr

All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us here in New York. Really appreciate it. I'm Jason Starr, Gen's Vice President of Investor Relations. We've got a great event for you today, and we really hope you really enjoy it.

Presenting today will be Vincent Pilette, Gen's CEO; Ondrej Vlcek, Gen's President; and Natalie Derse, Gen's CFO.

Before we get started, I'd like to review a couple of quick logistical items. Earlier today, we issued our Q2 fiscal year '24 financial results. And we've posted the press release, the investor letter and our presentation to the IR website.

For today's presentation, we're going to take Q&A at the end of today's event. And for those on the webcast, please use the Q&A tool on the upper right portion of the webcast player. Following today's event, we'll make a replay available on the Investor Relations page as well as all of the investor presentation materials as well.

And finally, today we'll be making some forward-looking statements about our business, our financial performance and our operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially. Please refer to our cautionary statements in our press release and the risk factors in our filings with the SEC, particularly our annual filings on Form 10-K and our quarterly filings on Form 10-Q.

We will also reference non-GAAP financial measures during the presentation today. Please see our investor website, our press release

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.