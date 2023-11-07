Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seer, Inc. (SEER) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 10:31 PM ETSeer, Inc. (SEER)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.76K Followers

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Carrie Mendivil - IR

Omid Farokhzad - President, CEO

David Horn - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Marta Nazarovets - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Seer Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now hand over conference to our first speaker today, Carrie Mendivil, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Carrie Mendivil

Thank you. Earlier today, Seer released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. If you have not received this news release, or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send us an e-mail to investor@seer.bio. Joining me today from Seer is Omid Farokhzad, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chair; and David Horn, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release were issued today. For a more complete list and description, please see the Risk Factors section of the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and in the other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, Seer disclaims any intention or obligation to update

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SEER

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEER

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.