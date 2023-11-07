Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alteryx: Optimism Returning At Last

Nov. 07, 2023 11:47 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.72K Followers

Summary

  • Alteryx, a data prep and integration software company, enjoyed a ~20% post-Q3 earnings rally, helping to offset sharp YTD declines.
  • The company's strong position in automation, data-driven decision-making, and analytics, along with its broad applicability across industries, are all core pieces of its bullish story.
  • It is also moving upmarket into enterprise clients, while sales rep productivity is also improving.
  • Valuation is very cheap at ~3x FY24 revenue.

Abstract futuristic binary background for hackathon and other digital events.

ebrublue10/iStock via Getty Images

Especially with the alleviation of interest-rate fears and the rebound rally in tech stocks over the past week, most tech companies remain up year to date - some in a big way. When looking at what investment opportunities make sense

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.72K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AYX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AYX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AYX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.