Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoftBank Group Faces Challenges On All Fronts

Nov. 07, 2023 11:53 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF), SFTBY
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
842 Followers

Summary

  • SoftBank faces challenges due to a changed macro environment and homemade problems.
  • Rising interest rates and unfavorable currency exchange rates could lead to materially higher capital costs going forward.
  • The bankruptcy of WeWork is likely to result in significant financial losses and might cause reputational damage.
  • The valuation of Arm Holdings, is considerably lower than anticipated by Softbank, putting pressure on its share price.
Softbank Announces June 20 Commercial Launch Of Pepper Humanoid

Softbank Group KK CEO Masayoshi Son

Koki Nagahama

SoftBank Group KK (OTCPK:SFTBF;OTCPK:SFTBY) has a history of evolving business models. Originally a software distributor, it evolved to become a telecom and digital media company and finally a diversified investment holding focused on technology. As such, it is and was both

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
842 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SFTBF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SFTBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SFTBF
--
SFTBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.