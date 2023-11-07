Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 10:55 PM ETElectromed, Inc. (ELMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.77K Followers

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Cavanaugh - IR, ICR Westwicke

Jim Cunniff - President and CEO

Brad Nagel - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Wukmir - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Electromed First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Cavanaugh with ICR Westwicke. Please go ahead.

Mike Cavanaugh

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Electromed earnings call. Earlier today, Electromed Inc. released financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The release is currently available on the company’s website at www.smartvest.com.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements that management will make on this call are considered forward-looking statements, including statements about the company’s future operating and financial results and plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected. Any such statements represent management’s expectations as of today’s date. You should not place any undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company’s SEC filings for further guidance on this matter.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jim Cunniff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed.

Jim Cunniff

Thanks, Mike, and thank you to everyone joining today’s call. I’m thrilled to report another strong quarter for Electromed to kick off fiscal year 2024 as we generated quarterly revenue of $12.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 16%. All

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ELMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELMD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.