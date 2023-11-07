Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.77K Followers

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jon Bozzuto - Head of Investor Relations

Simeon Kohl - Chief Executive Officer

Rohit Ramchandani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Performant Financial Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 [ph].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jon Bozzuto, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jon Bozzuto

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release for the company's third quarter 2023 results. If you have not, a copy is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website. On today's call will be Simeon Kohl, Chief Executive Officer; and Rohit Ramchandani, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made on today's call, including our financial guidance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations. Also, all non-GAAP financial measures discussed during this call are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the table attached to our press release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Simeon Kohl. Sim?

Simeon Kohl

Thank you, Jon. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us for our earnings call. During the third quarter of 2023, we continue to see our vision as a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PFMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.