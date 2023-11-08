Ever Rising Bond Yields?

Torsten Asmus

We think the pandemic-related inflationary episode was a mere interlude into a more secular deflationary trend known as secular stagnation, which had established itself before the pandemic.

Now that inflation is receding, these deflationary forces will come in renewed focus, as they have already done in much of the rest of the developed world where growth is already faltering as it's not propped up by war-level fiscal deficits like the US.

The Fed, in an effort to restore its lost credibility and control the pandemic inflationary bout, is singing the higher for longer tune with respect to interest rates.

Not only the rates that are directly under control have risen with unprecedented speed, but also longer rates like those of the 10-year Treasury, arguably a more important benchmark with a larger impact on the economy.

We think that while the high-rate environment might very well continue for some time, under the surface we see the deflationary forces of secular stagnation reasserting themselves.

This would lead to an environment of low growth, low inflation, and low interest rates, apart from the aftermath of the pandemic inflation, this situation is masked by tremendously expansionary fiscal policy in the US which has been able to prop up growth, especially in comparison with other advanced economies where growth has already waned precipitously.

Rising bond yields

Bond yields, while off the highs, have risen considerably putting a damper on investor sentiment as well as the housing market with mortgage rates approaching 8%. What is behind this rise?

There are numerous candidates behind the rise in bond yields:

Rising inflation and Fed-controlled interest rates, long rates are mostly driven by expectations of future short rates and inflation.

The surprising strength of the economy and the labor market in the face of rapid monetary tightening. A year ago recession predictions were widespread and many argued we needed to see a prolonged rise in unemployment to slayer inflation.

Demand and supply, with the Fed's QT policy adding to ample supply from large budget deficits as at the same time international bond buyers like China and Japan have largely disappeared.

Alarm over public finances and the inability of the political system to deal with this.

More investment opportunities as a result of the IRA (energy transition), Chips Act, and infrastructure or the emergence of generative AI.

There is something to say for all of the above, as it happens. Both China and Japan struggle to keep their currencies from falling so it's not surprising they're buying fewer US bonds:

The top two holders of American debt accounted for $1.94 trillion in Treasury securities as of June. This is roughly a quarter of all U.S. debt held abroad but just under 8% of the total -- and a far cry from the high of a 25.4% overall share held by the two countries in 2007

We have looked at public finances in a separate article (more specifically whether these are on an unsustainable path), but it's probable that deteriorating public finances and the inability of the US political system to deal with this play some role in rising bond yield.

It is simply a matter of an increased supply of bonds (on top of the $60B a month of QT from the Fed) as the budget deficit and an increasing amount of maturing debt have to be refinanced.

Higher for longer?

Before the pandemic, there were powerful deflationary forces at work which were collectively known as secular stagnation. The combination of demographic decline, excess savings, and a lack of investment opportunities pushed equilibrium interest rates (equating savings with investment) at or even below zero and austerity policy did the rest.

Central banks unorthodox policies like massive asset buying and negative interest rates served as basically the only bulwark against falling into actual deflationary territory, even if (as we have argued in the linked article) fiscal policy would have been a much better instrument.

Then came the pandemic, which produced a huge shift in demand from services to goods at the same time as it produced a massive amount of bottlenecks in the supply of goods and a host of other shifts and distortions that were largely behind the rise in inflation (prolonged by the economic effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine).

Inflation has now rapidly come down and is lower than headline CPI numbers suggest due to a delayed effect of shelter in the CPI numbers. It turned out, as we argued, that inflation was mostly the result of the pandemic.

Yet all the talk is now about higher-for-longer interest rates and that has created considerable downdraft on many equity valuations, especially those depending on funding.

So whether this higher-for-longer thesis holds is of acute interest to stock investors, especially those interested in small growth companies like us.

Below, we'll present a counter-view.

Return of secular stagnation?

We don't think that the underlying forces of secular stagnation have suddenly disappeared as a result of the pandemic-induced inflationary episode.

The original secular stagnation thesis was proposed in the late 1930s by Alvin Hansen and centered mostly on demographics, leading to low investment and a savings surplus, the mirror image of which is a demand shortfall.

The thesis was revived in the previous decade by Larry Summers. Two old drivers, demographics, and excess savings (especially in Asia) have never really gone away, and we see a number of additional drivers.

Here is a revealing quote from Summers' 2016 article, describing the original Alvin Hansen take:

The economies of the industrial world, in this view, suffer from an imbalance resulting from an increasing propensity to save and a decreasing propensity to invest. The result is that excessive saving acts as a drag on demand, reducing growth and inflation, and the imbalance between savings and investment pulls down real interest rates. When significant growth is achieved, meanwhile - as in the United States between 2003 and 2007 - it comes from dangerous levels of borrowing that translate excess savings into unsustainable levels of investment (which in this case emerged as a housing bubble).

The second part of the quote is especially relevant. If one looks around in the world economy right now it isn't a pretty picture, only the US is still growing at a good rate and that's largely the result of unusually fiscal expansion.

One could argue that the pandemic inflation and huge fiscal expansion are masking the deflationary forces of secular stagnation in a similar way as the housing bubble was masking it in the 2000s.

Under less extreme policies growth would be considerably lower and it looks like the forces of secular stagnation never really went away, they can only be temporarily suspended with extreme policies and/or creating asset bubbles, although at the end of the article, we'll look at what could make a dent into the secular stagnation forces, apart from extreme policies.

Deflationary forces

We see plenty of deflationary forces:

Demographics

Economic growth slowdown

Inflation already waning sharply

Higher interest rates will force fiscal restraint

Rapid monetary tightening

Rapidly decreasing inflation

Fed will start to loosen policy at some time

Monetary growth goes negative

Asian savings

Alternative energy

Generative AI productivity gains

Let us explain a few of these.

Demographics

Demographics haven't changed, population growth is still every bit as slow or negative almost anywhere in the developed world as before the pandemic, which exerts a dampening effect on investment.

If anything, they are worse now as China's working-age population has been shrinking since the mid-2010s and is now declining by 3M a year.

Excess savings

The Chinese property bubble has developers and banks in a deep funk which exerts a big headwind for the economy as construction was responsible for a quarter of the economy not so long ago.

With housing the main asset holdings of households now declining in value this is leading to precautionary savings that have risen to 46% of GDP, compounded by a lack of a safety net.

So while China's big stimulus kept the world economy going in the aftermath of the financial crisis, today the situation is almost the exact reverse.

Economic slowdown

Economies are slowing down almost everywhere, Europe is teetering on the brink of a recession, and China's recovery from the prolonged Covid lockdowns has been a big disappointment as their huge property bubble festers and keeps a lid on borrowing and spending in multiple ways.

The US has been the main exception due to a huge fiscal impulse brought by a trio of big programs, geared towards investment in energy transition (the IRA), infrastructure (the Infrastructure Bill), and domestic chip production (the Chips Act).

But even here gravity will get hold of things when pandemic savings are running out and high interest and mortgage rates will start to bite, especially in an economy plagued by high debt levels when these debts start maturing and have to be refinanced.

Declining bond yields

If long interest rates like the 10-year Treasury are mostly driven by expectations about future interest rates and inflation, then they will set to fall from their present heights as inflation, which was largely a pandemic-related phenomenon, and economic growth to slow down, causing the Fed to reduce rates.

Lower bond yields will also lessen the worries about the sustainability of public finances, although lower growth and inflation will complicate that so the net effect isn't clear here. We need to go back to very low or negative real interest rates to improve the fiscal outlook, that's not a given.

Contracting money supply

There is an unusual development with respect to monetary aggregates, in particular M2:

Motley Fool

M2 is contracting from its recent July 2022 highs to an extent that is both remarkable and worrying as previous drops occurred in 1878, 1893, 1921, and 1931-1933:

The second thing to note about the four previous notable dips in M2 is that they all led to deflationary depressions with double-digit unemployment rates

A plunge in credit

The decline in M2 is less surprising after the excesses of the pandemic. Since most of the money in the economy is created by commercial banks through lending (creating deposits out of thin air, basically), it's no surprise that credit is also declining:

Motley Fool

Not quite on the same page as in the direct aftermath of the financial crisis, but nevertheless a considerable dip. Again not surprising, given that banks sit on huge paper losses in their Treasury, bond, and commercial real estate portfolios and we had two significant bank failures already.

Alternative energy

While the energy transition requires a lot of investment, which is perhaps the main force against secular stagnation, it will lead to substantial price declines in energy, for instance, the price of solar panels:

Singularity Hub

While that decline is steep, keep in mind the scales are logarithmic, the decline is a lot steeper still. And this is what happened this year:

PV Magazine

The price declines have resumed with a bang after a few years of interlude when polysilicon was in short supply. There are similar cost curves for wind energy and energy storage. The latter is likely to get another major jolt downwards by the end of the decade with the expected arrival of solid-state batteries.

This isn't hugely impactful at present as alternative energy isn't yet a huge part of the energy supply, but that's rapidly changing, here is the IAE:

Investment in clean energy technologies is significantly outpacing spending on fossil fuels as affordability and security concerns triggered by the global energy crisis strengthen the momentum behind more sustainable options, according to a new IEA report. About USD 2.8 trillion is set to be invested globally in energy in 2023, of which more than USD 1.7 trillion is expected to go to clean technologies

Generative AI and productivity gains

According to Goldman Sachs, the generative AI revolution could add 1.5% productivity gains per year (over the next ten years) which would be phenomenal as it will essentially double trend productivity growth.

However, this is also likely to be hugely deflationary, especially if the gains are captured mostly by companies (especially big ones).

'Stressing the economy'

One way to deal with secular stagnation is to deliberately stress the economy into overdrive, creating supply and labor constraints. This was an idea that circled in the aftermath of the publication of Summer's paper, and in a way, that's what the Trump government did.

They threw the kitchen sink at the economy with huge tax cuts, spending increases and even browbeating the Fed to keep rates low leading to a huge increase in the cyclical adjusted budget deficit:

PBS

However, the effects were mostly on the demand side with little durable uptick in business investment:

BEA/Haver Analytics

In theory, 'stressing the economy' would create supply constraints that would lead to additional investment to relieve these, and the labor constraints shift income distribution towards the lower end, where people spend more and save less.

Both would shift the investment/savings balance in favor of the former, thereby denting the basic mechanism of secular stagnation and preventing deflation from taking hold.

So we had a new go of this with a different set of policies although the main rationale for the US fiscal policy largesse was to beat the slump caused by the pandemic and lockdowns (apart from the specific policy aims such as speeding up the energy transition).

One can argue that the rise in interest rates will dent investment, which in itself is true but investment is much more sensitive to future demand outlook than it is to cost factors like interest rates.

Some part of secular stagnation has been caused by a massive shift in income and wealth towards the upper end of the spectrum, where savings rates are much higher.

Only a secular revival in business investment is what can really get economies out of a secular stagnation rut

Conclusion

Inflation was largely a pandemic-related phenomenon and is already slowing down significantly.

This process will accelerate as higher interest rates start to bite, slowing down the US economy which is held up by large public spending.

This will reveal that underlying deflationary forces haven't gone away, they were merely masked by pandemic inflation and unprecedented fiscal stimulus.

In much of the rest of the world less prone to fiscal excesses this picture is already more clear.

There are additional deflationary forces emerging like the energy transition and a productivity boost through generative AI.

The upshot: despite huge public financing needs we expect US bond yields to relent over time as deflationary forces slowly take hold. While the slowing down of the economy is bad news, the silver lining is that lower bond yields ease the strain on public finances and underpin equity valuations, especially those of growth stocks.