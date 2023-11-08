Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dominion Energy Upholds Big Dividend, Shares Pop

Nov. 08, 2023 12:25 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)SO1 Comment
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.86K Followers

Summary

  • Dominion Energy reported 3Q 2023 earnings, driving multiple stakes into the ground to reduce uncertainty that's been dogging the shares.
  • Management is executing clear priorities to re-tool the company. The CVOW project remains on time and on budget.
  • CEO Bob Blue offered a straight-line commitment to the current dividend.  No walk-backing.
  • Shares are heavily discounted and backstopped by the current 6 percent dividend yield.
  • Long-term, buy-and-hold income investors may want to give this one a good look.

Dominion Energy office in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

JHVEPhoto

On November 3, Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) reported 3Q 2023 earnings. For investors following the company narrative, management provided the necessary guidance to remove a great deal of the uncertainty surrounding the stock. Post-earnings, the stock popped on high volume; of particular note for

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.86K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of D either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2023 investments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

user anita profile picture
user anita
Today, 12:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.98K)
Sold about $83 and change after they announced the sale of the pipeline, investment into offshore wind, and the dividend cut. In other words—when they started chasing green energy politics rather than looking out for shareholder (and customer) interests. You may ignore politics—to me it’s one of the more important things to consider when looking at a stock. D provides an excellent example why.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About D

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on D

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
D
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.