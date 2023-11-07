Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 07, 2023 11:39 PM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.77K Followers

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Greyber - CEO

Bruce Schuman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Dae Lee - JPMorgan

Ben Miller - Goldman Sachs

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Greg, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Vacasa Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] Thank you so much.

I would like to now turn the call over to Jay Gincco [ph], Vice President, Investor Relations. And with that, Jay, you have the floor.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Vacasa's third quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined today by CEO, Rob Greyber; and CFO, Bruce Schuman.

Before we begin, let me cover a few administrative details. This call contains information that speaks only as of today's date. We have posted a shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.vacasa.com that will be referenced by our speakers.

Comments made during this conference call and in our shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include those about future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, strategies, targets, estimates, objectives, events, conditions and financial performance, including guidance for future period results, which are based on what the company believes is reliable as of today's date.

We caution you that various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties, please read the forward-looking statements section in the shareholder letter we issued earlier today and the forward-looking Statements and Risk Factors section in our filings with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VCSA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VCSA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.