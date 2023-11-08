Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

D.R. Horton: Beating Estimates Again

Nov. 08, 2023 1:44 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)MHO5 Comments
Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
202 Followers

Summary

  • D.R. Horton continues beating analyst estimates in revenues, margins, and earnings per share.
  • Its mortgage division handled the financing for 76% of D.R. Horton's home buyers, increasing from 69% last year.
  • The management will continue to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, which have been increased by 20%.
  • DHI has competitive advantages such as scale, geographical diversification, centralized control, and long-term relationships, contributing to its market share growth.

D.R. Horton New Home Construction During Coronavirus

mphillips007

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has exceeded consensus estimates again in Q4 2024, as it did in all the previous quarters during the year, demonstrating how the current shortage in the U.S. housing market can provide construction companies with higher

This article was written by

Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
202 Followers
My passion for financial markets started at a young age and have been investing since 2006.Later on, I studied Economics and started working as a buy-side equity research analyst. After studying for a Master’s Degree in Economic Analysis and working as an accountant, got promoted to CFO for a holding company that operates in pharma, medical devices, textiles, food industry, and real estate.Working as CFO has helped me to understand the ins and outs of a company from the management perspective. Also learned some accounting tricks that are not taught at university, which now help me to deep dive into the accounting of the companies.My mission is to identify the best quality companies with competitive advantage able to compound their cash flow exponentially and are trading at a fair price. I look for profitable businesses, operating in a growing sector, with high returns on capital, expanding margins, low debt, and management with skin in the game. I wish to provide my readers with a deep analysis where I explain the company's business model, the dynamics of the market, competition, financials, and management. Furthermore, I apply valuation measures (multiples and DCF) and qualitative analysis to determine expected growth and give readers a competitive advantage. Even if I look for the most recent developments, my investing approach is focused on the long-term in companies that can deploy capital at high ROIC for some years ahead.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

RockSolidInvestment profile picture
RockSolidInvestment
Today, 2:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (109)
I have built homes for Horton. I could see on the job the focus on profitability. They are not perfect. They build and move on to the next quickly. I live in a Horton built home. A custom builder would have better quality. They are good at turning a profit and moving on.
Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
Today, 2:14 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (80)
Thank you for sharing your insight @RockSolidInvestment. My only holding on the home building sector is NVR, do you have any opinion about their quality, or you would say similar?
RockSolidInvestment profile picture
RockSolidInvestment
Today, 2:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (109)
@Tomas Riba I am not familiar with NVR. They look like the other end of the scale. Horton is a budget builder. NVR seems to be a luxury builder.
Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
Today, 2:44 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (80)
Thank you, @RockSolidInvestment.
Yes, NVR has some cheaper homes under the Ryan Homes brand, but it is mainly luxury homes. Average price for NVR is about $456k, while DHI's average price was $382k.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DHI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.