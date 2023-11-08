Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CWB: Convertibles Offer No Competitive Yield

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
646 Followers

Summary

  • Rising long-term interest rates make long-term treasuries a viable alternative to equities, with potential for downside protection.
  • Convertible bonds offer characteristics of both stocks and bonds, providing upside potential and income potential in declining equity markets.
  • The SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF is the largest convertible ETF, but it has underperformed stocks and high yield bonds in the past year.
  • CWB’s current dividend yield of 2.4% isn’t really competitive with treasury yields above 4.5%.

Yield Sign With Clouds

Allan Akins

Rising long-term interest rates make long-term treasuries more and more a viable alternative to equities, certainly much more than was the case the previous years. And one cannot exclude a drop in equity prices due to the rising interest

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
646 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CWB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CWB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CWB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.