PIMCO Update | Oct 2023 | Valuations Take A Tumble

Alpha Gen Capital
Summary

  • PIMCO taxable CEFs previously had high valuations, but now discounts are appearing across most funds.
  • Leverage changes have been negative, with most funds reducing leverage by 20% to 40%+.
  • My inclination is to favor PHK and PDI here, given the NAV track records and sector allocations. I'm not wild on PDO and PAXS' higher exposure to CMBS.
  • PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit remains my top buy at the moment as the fund is going through a special situation of a strategy shift.
  • PCN fund looks interesting for the first time in years, but potential distribution cuts need to be navigated.

Newport Beach Aerial

Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

We noted just two months ago how valuations for PIMCO taxable CEFs were a bit excessive "With Valuations Moving Higher The Funds Are Not Compelling." You can clearly see that in the chart of

Alpha Gen Capital
Comments (3)

B
Be A Man
Today, 8:17 AM
Yes, Phk snd Paxs are my two.
S
Sane Man
Today, 8:16 AM
Thanks-great article—own PFN and PDO in size and might consider adding to PFN -reducing PDO for a tax loss and starting a new PHK position. I also have a recent baby spec position in NRGX. It started to move up and I’m afraid to chase anything at this point. Do you think over time the 25% cap on energy will go away or they’ll really never hit that high? Reason why I’m asking is energy related CEFs seem to never shake off deep discounts even when the NAV moves higher. Could this still be somewhat of a drag?
b
brf69
Today, 8:05 AM
what is your crystal ball saying abour a $pcn distribution cut?
