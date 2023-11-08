Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GEO Group: The Opportunity Is Still Big

Nov. 08, 2023 2:21 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)
Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
172 Followers

Summary

  • Q3 financial results show a decrease in revenue and operating income, but progress in reducing debt and strengthening the financial position.
  • The potential passing of bill H.R. 4367 could significantly benefit GEO Group, as they currently hold a monopoly in this market.
  • Politicians will have to tackle illegal immigration issues sooner rather than later, and we believe GEO is uniquely positioned to benefit from it.

U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection

Douglas Rissing

Investment Thesis

In our previous write-up of GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), we argued that the company was performing well while reducing its debt, trading at attractive multiples, and facing several catalysts that could propel the stock higher.

Since then, the

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
172 Followers
Focused on value and special situations(spin-offs, restructuring, etc).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GEO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GEO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.