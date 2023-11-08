Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: This 9.5% Yield Is Too Good To Ignore (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 08, 2023 2:26 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Altria faces challenges with a steep decline in cigarette volumes, but offsets weakness with growth in oral nicotine brand and NJOY products.
  • Investors overreacted to Altria's earnings report, creating a buying opportunity that lasts until today.
  • Altria's non-traditional products, such as NJOY and on!, show strong momentum and promise for volume and pricing gains.
  • Altria has an implied payout ratio of 79%. Marginally-reduced EPS guidance triggered a sell-off post-Q3 that is undeserved.
  • Shares now trade at a 12.6% earnings yield and a 9.5% dividend yield. The risk profile is favorable.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Altria (NYSE:MO) reported results for its third quarter that showed that the cigarette company is facing challenges: Altria saw a steep decline in cigarette volumes, but the company nonetheless managed to offset some of this weakness in the traditional

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies.

