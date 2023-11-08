Mario Tama

Altria (NYSE:MO) reported results for its third quarter that showed that the cigarette company is facing challenges: Altria saw a steep decline in cigarette volumes, but the company nonetheless managed to offset some of this weakness in the traditional tobacco segment with growth in its oral nicotine brand on! as well as with its newly acquired portfolio of NJOY products. Altria's shareholders overreacted to the earnings report, in my opinion, especially to the very small cut to its guidance, and shares of the tobacco company can now be bought on the drop, at a 12.6% earnings yield. The implied dividend payout ratio based on Altria's new guidance is 79% and the dividend is likely to continue to grow. I also expect a quick rebound in Altria's share and see a fair value closer to $51!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated Altria a hold in August due to litigation risks in the e-vapor segment as well as headwinds in the traditional tobacco segment. While cigarette volumes continued to decline in Q3'23, NJOY ACE and on! price and volume momentum are encouraging. Additionally, I believe the market completely overreacted to Altria's earnings report and narrowed guidance, creating a unique opportunity to buy a strong yield.

Altria missed earnings estimates

Altria earned $1.28 per share in adjusted earnings on revenues of $5.3B. Estimates, both on an EPS and top line level, missed expectations by a small margin, indicating that the market may indeed be overreacting to the Q3'23 earnings report.

Source: Seeking Alpha

NJOY expansion and favorable tailwinds regarding e-vapor product adoption

Cigarette volumes remained under pressure in the third quarter which did not come as a surprise. Adjusted cigarette volumes on an industry basis dropped 8% year over year in the third quarter, extending a multi-quarter runway that started during the 2022 explosion of consumer prices. With inflation, and rising gas prices more specifically, being a challenge for the tobacco industry, the sequential decline in cigarette volumes was sort of expected.

Source: Altria

On the other hand, Altria's non-traditional products, especially the recently acquired NJOY e-vapor portfolio, shows strong momentum… and promise for continual volume growth through growing product distribution. Altria completed the acquisition of NJOY for approximately $2.75B in June and looks to roll-out its signature e-vapor device, the NJOY ACE, to more retail outlets across the U.S. in a major push for volume growth.

NJOY ACE was rolled out to approximately 42 thousand stores in Q3'23 and distribution is expected to grow to ~70 thousand stores by the end of the year. The aggressive expansion is driven by growing product uptake of users.

Growing vape adoption is clearly a favorable trend for Altria and could create long term tailwinds for NJOY e-vapor products.

Source: Altria

Altria's oral tobacco category is crushing it

on! appears to be on a good track as well and set for continual volume and pricing gains as product adoption is rising. Altria's nicotine pouches, marketed under the on! brand, experienced strong volume and sales growth in the third quarter with approximately 29M cans sold, showing 45% year over year retail sales growth. Importantly, pricing power accelerated for Altria in the third quarter with the retail price per can soaring 52% year over year.

Source: Altria

Challenges to alternative tobacco products

Altria, through its acquisition of NJOY is making a sizable bet on the vape market and although adoption is rising, there is a risk that the product itself may get banned by regulators as concerns over potential health risks are growing. Regulators may step in at some point, if more research proves that vaping indeed represents risks to lung health. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving against menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars due to addiction and health risks for consumers. A vape ban is possibly a low-probability event, but it is a risk that counters the potential upside related to Altria's NJOY acquisition.

Low growth, high free cash flow

Altria's top line is expected to remain under pressure due to the factors outlined here, mostly falling industry volumes as the share of smokers declines. Altria generated $5.3B in revenues (net of excise tax) in Q3'23 showing a decline of 2.5% year over year. However, the core tobacco portfolio generates a solid amount of free cash flow that the company uses to pay shareholders a nice dividend. While Altria's top line is expected to grow only 2% annually until FY 2027, based off of consensus estimates, Altria remains deeply profitable on a free cash flow basis. In Q3'23, Altria generated $2.9B in free cash flow. The same is true for British American Tobacco (BTI) and Philip Morris International (PM) as well which are also low growth, high FCF investments for dividend investors.

Data by YCharts

Narrowed guidance range, updated dividend payout ratio

Altria narrowed its guidance for FY 2023 adjusted EPS last week and expects to deliver earnings of $4.91-4.98 per share compared to $4.89-5.03 per share before. The new guidance implies a 1.5% to 3.0% year over year growth rate. Based off of the new EPS guidance range, Altria has a projected forward dividend payout ratio of 79%. Despite the slight change in the estimated payout, the dividend itself is well-supported by the tobacco firm's earnings. The decline in guidance triggered a complete overreaction in Altria's share price that dividend investors can still take advantage of today.

Altria is now an unbeatable bargain, FV about $51.50, 27% revaluation potential

Low growth, high FCF sin stocks are interesting for dividend investors, not only because they tend to be cheap, but also because they pay high dividends. Shares of Altria are trading at a P/E ratio of 7.9X and shares have now revalued 11% lower in the last year. For context, Philip Morris International is trading at a P/E ratio of 14.0X while BTI trades at 6.8X FY 2024 earnings. Philip Morris is expected to grow faster than Altria going forward, about twice as fast on an EPS basis, but the firm's shares appear nonetheless expensive. Altria is trading at a 12.6% earnings yield compared to a 7.1% yield for Philip Morris.

Data by YCharts

I believe Altria could reasonably trade at 10X earnings and with $5.12 per share projected in EPS in FY 2024, the tobacco company has a fair value closer to $51.20 per share. I apply a 10X earnings multiplier because of Altria's low single digit expected EPS growth and challenged industry status related to contracting cigarette volumes. Therefore, Altria clearly is not a growth stock, but rather a capital return play with low earnings growth prospects for the foreseeable future. In addition to a 9.5% (supported) dividend yield, investors are potentially looking at 27% revaluation potential.

Risks with Altria

Altria is constantly embroiled in litigation and recently filed a complaint against JUUL Labs with the International Trade Commission to prevent an import of vape products. Litigation, marketing restrictions and even a potential ban of vape products due to health considerations are risks that could affect the performance of Altria's shares.

Final thoughts

Shares of Altria got crushed after the tobacco company presented results for its third quarter due to a relative minor cut to its guidance and investors hopelessly overreacted. Although the firm's EPS guidance was narrowed (on an adjusted basis) to $4.91-4.98 per share, the dividend will remain well-supported. The emotions-driven price drop is therefore a unique opportunity to invest into a well-run tobacco company that offers dividend investors not only a 9.5% yield, but also upside revaluation potential!