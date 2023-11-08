gremlin

With elevated investor concerns on both adoption of technology and the impact of macro on Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY), the company has for the second consecutive quarter, managed to outdo itself and execute well, and certainly exceeded my expectations.

Israel

Many members have asked me about how Mobileye's operations are being impacted given the current war in Israel.

There are no material impact on Mobileye's operations as the company does not have any production facilities in Israel or customers in Israel.

In addition, there is also no material impact on Mobileye's ability to develop, test, perform business activities or meet its objectives.

There are about 9% of Mobileye's employees that are serving the IDF as reserves but according to the company, their teammates are compensating for these employees by working longer hours.

The company has also allowed more flexibility for work from home arrangements.

How were Mobileye's results relative to expectations?

Revenues came in at $530 million, in-line with consensus.

However, operating margins came in at 34.3%, higher than the consensus of 28.8%.

This was a result of operating expenses coming in way lower than expectations.

As a result, EPS also beat consensus by 29%.

Mobileye guided full year revenue for 2023 to be between $2,065 million and $2,090 million, implying 4Q23 revenue of $636 million, modestly below expectations of $659 million.

However, operating profit was guided to be between $648 million and $665 million, implying $211 million of operating profit in 4Q23, beating consensus by 5% as a result of muted operating expenses expansion.

Strong traction on business developments

There are just so many things going on for Mobileye.

Mobileye's current bookings in 2023 is bringing it on track to outperform the $6.7 billion of future revenue from the design wins it generated in 2022.

In particular, management has seen strong EyeQ6 traction, with the first program launching early 2024, as per its guidance.

In addition, in late August, Mobileye delivered an over-the-air update to more than 100,000 Zeekr vehicle owners for highway SuperVision software with Navigate on Autopilot feature that offers handoff navigation from point A to point B.

This is a huge validation of demand for such features for Mobileye's OEM customers.

In addition, Mobileye continues to see that nearly every SuperVision work includes a plan to scale to Chauffeur. This is positive for Mobileye because ultimately, transitioning from SuperVision to Chauffeur is considered somewhat an upsell.

Mobileye also reiterated the doubling of SuperVision units in 2024 to more than 200k units, given the improved traction and visibility.

Mobileye also sees a high probability of an additional Chinese OEM launch at the end of 2024.

Pipeline grows

I remain impressed by the traction that Mobileye is showing, not just in progressing to advanced stages of discussions or design wins, but also in growing the earlier stages of its pipeline.

The first point I would note is that Mobileye has seen an acceleration in terms of the progress they are experiencing with other key prospects in their pipeline.

Potential customers in the pipeline have an increased urgency to move towards production programs.

As a result, Mobileye is seeing more clarity from these customers on the next steps, clearer timelines, deliverables and approval processes.

As a result, this leads to Mobileye seeing more conviction with these customers and also, more visibility on future wins.

As a result, in the 3Q23 earnings call, management shared that they expect to have more news on SuperVision and Chauffeur design wins in the next 5 months.

Secondly, Mobileye demonstrated further progress in its design wins and advanced stage discussions with customers.

Today, Mobileye either has already booked design wins or are in advanced stages for SuperVision and or Chauffeur design wins with 10 OEMs, representing 34% of auto production.

Just last quarter, that number was 9 OEMs representing 30% of global automotive production.

At the start of 2023, that number was just 3 OEMs representing 9% of the industry.

I would also note that these 10 OEMs do not include any low-volume brands or early-stage startups and they are geographically diverse.

There are two European OEMs, one US OEM, 4 Chinese OEMs and 3 Asian OEMs.

Thirdly, there are several recent design wins.

Mobileye added its first SuperVision Lite customer this week. This design win is from a global, large OEM with plans to equip the systems on high-volume vehicles.

Mobileye also added FAW as a customer in 3Q23 with the start-up production date in late 2024 for SuperVision and a year later for Chaffer vehicles.

Mobileye also added a Chauffeur program with Polestar that is expected to SOP in late 2025.

Fourth and lastly, Mobileye also commented that they saw meaningful interest from the next wave of OEMs.

These next wave of OEMs represent another 15% of global auto production.

While this next wave are likely at early stages of discussions, I think that the interest from these OEMs is encouraging and brings upside to the continued pipeline growth of the company.

All in all, I remain positive on Mobileye's commercial traction and business development as its pipeline activities continue to exceed my expectations.

Visibility for improvement of gross margin and free cash flow

Mobileye has multiple levers to pull to driver gross margin improvement as well as ramp up free cash flows.

The first gross margin driver is Mobileye's introduction of the second generation of SuperVision domain controller, which it expects to transition to starting late 4Q23 and early 1Q24. This is expected to drive gross margin improvement meaningfully starting from 2Q24, despite Mobileye sharing some of the savings with customers through lower average selling prices.

The second gross margin driver is from the software revenue expected to earn from Zeekr owners after the finish the 12 month free SuperVision trial. Given that the beta testers showed a high willingness to pay, and also that these software revenues are typically higher margin revenues, the incremental boost in software revenues should also result in an improvement in SuperVision gross margins in the second half of 2024.

Free cash flow should start improving 4Q23 and in 2024. In 3Q23, management decide to strategically rebuild the EyeQ inventory as a result of these strategic inventory being largely consumed in 2021 and 2022 as a result of the chips supply chain crisis.

As a result of the strategic rebuilding of the EyeQ inventory, the company has almost reached its target of 6 months of strategic inventory as a result of investing a significant amount for the restocking.

For the next few quarters, the free cash flow should thus improve from lower spend for restocking of the strategic inventory of EyeQ chips.

China

Management commented that China was moving really quickly on hands-free systems on the road.

The consumers demand such features, premium ADAS is a huge selling point in marketing materials and the media is knowledgeable about the technology.

As a result, management sees the potential for 15% to 25% of cars in China to have SuperVision like capability in the next few years.

Thus, it is a critical market for Mobileye, and out of the 10 OEMs mentioned above, four are in China.

These include Geely Group, FAW and two other Chinese OEMs.

Management sees a huge opportunity to expand with existing customers like FAW and Geely Group.

For Geely Group, the opportunity is clearly to expand into the other brands under the Geely Group that can continue to add significant volume.

The relationship with FAW, a government-owned automaker, is a key one in showing other Chinese players that Mobileye is the right partner for such a highly strategic technology area.

Valuation

I have elaborated my valuation assumptions in great detail in the deep dive and here, I am emphasizing my price target for Mobileye.

My 1-year price target is $50.40, based on 60x 2024 P/E.

These P/E multiple assumptions are reasonable, in my view, given Mobileye clearly has a distinct technological and data advantage in its vision perception software that will enable a long-term competitive advantage.

Conclusion

Mobileye has executed really well despite not just the conflict in Israel, the difficult macro environment, and a challenging environment for the automotive industry and electric vehicle players in general.

I think that the recent commentary and disclosure surrounding SuperVision is positive for the company as it shows strong traction for Mobileye even when we are seeing a difficult macro environment and when the overall electric vehicle space is slowing down.

The pathway to improving margins and free cash flows are compelling, given tailwinds from incremental software revenues, cost savings and a sufficient strategic inventory of EyeQ chips.

2024 looks to be a year of inflection for Mobileye, with not only a growing pipeline and design win opportunities, but also improving margins and free cash flows.