Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KT Corporation (KT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 08, 2023 1:35 AM ETKT Corporation (KT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.77K Followers

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Seung-Hoon Chi - Investor Relations

Young-Jin Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hoi Jae Kim - Daishin Securities

Jisoo Jeong - Meritz Securities

Joonsop Kim - KB Securities

Seyon Park - Morgan Stanley

Young-Jin Kim

[Call starts abruptly]

Our salary negotiations were reflected in Q4 last year, while we were able to smooth our content sourcing cost this year. In this regard, operating income has increased Y-o-Y in both consolidated and stand-alone basis to continue solid growth. Excluding wage negotiations and content servicing costs moving, operating income recorded KRW512.2 billion on a consolidated basis and KRW383.7 billion on a stand-alone basis in Q3 which is a 13.1% and 18.6% Y-o-Y growth, respectively.

In addition, on October 17, KT announced the new midterm shareholder return policy which is for the fiscal year 2023 to 2025 period. We are planning to use 50% of the stand-alone adjusted net income as resources for shareholder return. Dividend per share should be maintained at a minimum of 2022 levels. We also plan to purchase and cancel treasury shares within the financial resources available for shareholder return. Quarterly evidence should be introduced after receiving approval at the ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in 2024.

KT will implement the Digital Service-First strategy by leveraging the company's CT and IT strengths. ICT capabilities are essential to offer differentiated and innovative digital services sought out by customers. As such, we will make utmost effort to integrate and strengthen the outstanding telco and IT strength of KT. We plan to boost corporate value by focusing on fundamentals based on the company's ICT capabilities to pursue quality growth.

Next, I will go over the business performance of 2023, Q3. Operating revenue reached KRW6,697.4 billion which is a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.