Bank Fundamentals Remain Solid, But Concerns Linger

By Andrew Arbesman, CFA

Regional banks trade cheaply compared to the “Big 6,” but investors should be tactical with bank allocations given ongoing asset and profitability concerns.

Bank earnings were better than expected in the third quarter, with a majority beating EPS expectations. Asset quality continued to normalize but did not show major cracks thanks to the resilient U.S. economy and consumer.

Capital levels improved, driven by the suspension of share repurchases. Deposit flows stabilized with bank deposits down only 1% versus the prior quarter, further validating the granularity and stability of the industry’s deposit base compared to the unique and “hot” deposits held by the banks that failed earlier in the year.

Despite these positive fundamentals, credit concerns continue to linger over the banking sector. Commercial real estate showed more signs of weakness, especially in offices, which is expected to be bigger issue for regional banks with less than $100 billion in total assets given their outsized exposure to the asset class.

Net interest income has plateaued, in our opinion, and will likely deteriorate over the coming quarters as funding costs remain elevated and loan growth slows for both corporate and retail clients.

Again, we believe this headwind will affect regional banks more than the largest U.S. banks, as the regionals’ funding costs have accelerated at a faster pace to attract deposits.

For example, the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased by 226 basis points for 28 regional banks since 3Q 2022 versus 188bps for the U.S. money centers.

Heightened credit concerns around regional banks have led to increased volatility in bank spreads and, in our view, potential investment opportunities.

Adjusted for ratings and duration, regional banks trade 50 basis points wider than the Big 6. As a point of reference, there was no difference at the beginning of the year and regionals were at least 25 basis points cheaper for an extended period prior to 2023.

While current trading levels suggest that regional banks are cheap, we do not believe that their spreads will “trade through” the Big 6 any time soon, due to the profitability and asset concerns and the increased debt issuance needed to meet upcoming regulatory requirements.

Given these factors, we believe investors should remain tactical and agile in relation to their bank allocations.

Moreover, we think they should maintain a preference for larger regionals with solid deposit franchises, diverse earning streams, low commercial real estate exposures, healthy capital and liquidity positions, and strong management teams.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

